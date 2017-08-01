Local Couple Launches Caring Transitions in Lubbock, Texas

Steve and Evelyn Hughett We don’t just come in to the house to promote our services – we build relationships with our clients so we can provide solutions in a way that works for you and your family.

Steve Hughett and Evelyn Rogers-Hughett are pleased to announce the launch of their new business, Caring Transitions of the South Plains.

Caring Transitions’ specially trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance. Caring Transitions of the South Plains serves Lubbock and the surrounding communities.

Evelyn is a native Lubbockite, a proud Red Raider, and has a master’s degree in counseling. Steve has a degree in business administration and served in the United States Air Force. They have friends who own a Caring Transitions franchise and had been thinking about opening their own business when they saw a Caring Transitions post on Facebook.

“We knew if we were going to open a business, it was going to be something that enabled us to help people, positively impact lives, and make a difference in our community. The more we learned about Caring Transitions, the more it was a perfect fit for us. We’re looking forward to working in our community and helping families get through this chapter in their lives,” Evelyn said.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

“We are a comprehensive resource and we can create a plan that suits your needs. Our process during a free in-home consultation is to understand our client’s objectives. We don’t just come in to the house to promote our services – we build relationships with our clients so we can provide solutions in a way that works for you and your family,” Steve said. “You aren’t just a house or a job for us, you’re a person. And we are going to treat you, your belongings and your home with the dignity, respect and honor you deserve. It’s all part of who we are and our efforts to relieve your stress.”

Caring Transitions of the South Plains is insured and employees have been background checked. For additional information, call 806-412-0384, email SHughett(at)CaringTransitions.com or EHughett(at)CaringTransitions.com, or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsSouthPlains.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.