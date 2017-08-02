Garrett Lunden Promoted to VeraCore Senior Vice President

I am excited to step into this new role to help deliver top quality software designed to grow our clients' business.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software leader, announced today the promotion of Garrett Lunden to Senior Vice President. He will be overseeing Product Delivery, working closely with product owners and developers to bring new advancements to the VeraCore system.

VeraCore President, Denise Lunden, said, “There are many moving parts involved in managing Product Delivery. Garrett’s vast knowledge of the business allows him to successfully tackle projects from concept to execution. We’re excited to congratulate Garrett in his new position.”

Prior to joining VeraCore in 2014, Garrett spent eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers performing consulting and audit engagements for Financial Services companies. He brings in-depth business process and IT knowledge to VeraCore after working with Fortune 500 companies in the US and Europe.

During his time at VeraCore, Garrett has had a firsthand experience in almost all facets of the business, from client services to product management. “We take our clients’ needs seriously and aim to build solutions for those needs,” said Garrett. “I am excited to step into this new role to help deliver top quality software designed to grow our clients’ business.”

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.