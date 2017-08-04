New Website Eases Entry of Bay Area Transplants to Placer County

With recent reports of thousands of people relocating from the Bay Area to the Sacramento region, a group of Placer County real estate professionals developed a comprehensive website with new residents in mind.

The creators of iHeartPlacer.com, which showcases the best of what Placer County has to offer – from what it’s like to live, work and explore there – have also created a free guide on how to relocate from the Bay Area to Placer County. According to sfgate.com, 170,000 people moved to Sacramento from 2014 to 2015, and a recent Redfin report that detailed migration patterns out of major cities in the U.S. found that San Francisco had the largest net outflow of population, with Sacramento being the top destination.

"We are currently being contacted by dozens of people a month looking to move to Placer County, and we have heard from Bay Area folks about how difficult it can be to make a big move like this," said Dave Hoggatt, broker with Cobalt Real Estate, a sponsor of iHeartPlacer.com. "We wanted to educate homebuyers about things like affordability, strategies for finding a house from afar, researching schools, commuting and more. We think this new website does that."

Along with the website, an accompanying a 13-page guide, titled From the Bay to Placer County - Guide to Foothill Living, details how Bay Area residents can set up virtual showings of homes in Placer County, offers price point comparisons ranging from $350,000 to $1 million, information on schools, outdoor activities available in the area, storage options, tips on commuting and more. The guide answers questions like: Where will you turn to for help finding a home that meets your needs? If work requires you to remain in the Bay Area, what will the commute look like? How will you find the time to house hunt? What are the logistics of moving your family?

"A lot of Bay Area residents set their eyes on Placer County because circumstances like a new job or the desire for something more affordable, accessible and fitting to their lifestyle and family's needs. And many are surprised when they get here by the great schools, beautiful parks, homes and more," Hoggatt said. "We understand that uprooting your family is no small task, however. It is a time-consuming endeavor – that's why we created iheartplacer.com and the guide."

iHeartPlacer.com offers future and current residents of Placer County the ability to explore everything that the region has to offer. Visitors and followers of iHeartPlacer.com, and its social media accounts, can get a comprehensive look at dining, nightlife, family-friendly activities, the great outdoors and more in the communities of Auburn, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Penryn, Rocklin and Roseville in the all-in-one website.

The site’s features include, but are not limited to: A Placer County Events Page, Community Forum, Property Search (equipped with a Listing Alerts function that lets future residents know about listings before they hit the market), Neighborhood Spotlight videos, a News and Entertainment Blog and several premium guides about purchasing/selling a home and information on new homes.

IHeartPlacer.com, sponsored by Cobalt Real Estate and Securus Mortgage, is dedicated to showcasing the best of what Placer County has to offer in terms of living, working and recreation.