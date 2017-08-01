N-Gen1 Home Power Appliance “The new N-Gen1 is an economical and environmentally friendly source of clean power for the home. We’ve coupled the affordability of natural gas with the groundbreaking, unmatched efficiency of the N-Gen1."

N-Gen Technologies Inc. has announced the launch of its Online Public Offering with StartEngine of Los Angeles California. https://www.startengine.com/startup/n-gen-technologies Investment will be used to further develop and launch a 1.5KW Home Power Appliance called the N-Gen1.

This home power appliance has been designed to convert natural gas into electricity far cheaper and with far less pollution than the electricity currently available to homeowners from traditional utility companies. It uses distributed power production to lower the cost of electricity and is backed by almost a decade of research and development activity.

The N-Gen1 is built on several patented innovations developed by N-Gen Technologies Inc. founder, Alan Holsapple over the last 8 years. His design uses natural gas to silently generate electricity in a manner we believe will be more efficient than any other generator has ever managed to do previously. The retail cost of the N-Gen1 will be similar to that of a modern refrigerator, making it accessible and affordable for millions of families worldwide.

The standard N-Gen1 will produce 1.5KW of continuous electricity at what we believe will be less cost and with far less pollution versus the electricity you can buy from a traditional utility company. It is so efficient, we project that a unit will typically pay itself off within three years of use. Future savings made over the product’s 25-year design life then go straight into the owner’s pocket.

Alan Holsapple, CTO and founder of N-Gen Technologies Inc. said, “The new N-Gen1 is an economical and environmentally friendly source of clean power for the home. We’ve coupled the affordability of natural gas with the groundbreaking, unmatched efficiency of the N-Gen1. This product makes a real shift from centralized power production to one where power is produced in the home both realistic and within reach.”

N-Gen Technologies Inc. will raise funds via an online public offering which is a new way for investors to find brilliant ideas and make an early investment. In the past, innovative companies would turn to banks or VCs to bring their ideas to life, often resulting in difficult ownership structures and investors focused on early returns instead of long term innovation. N-Gen Technologies is using the StartEngine Platform to give individuals the option to own early equity for as little as $100. This gives new investors the opportunity to participate in N-Gen’s growth and disruptive technologies in a way never before available.

For more information about N-Gen Technologies Inc. and the groundbreaking N-Gen1, visit http://www.N-Gen.com

About N-Gen Technologies Inc.:

N-Gen is bringing power to the people through innovative generation technologies. Basking in the Southern California sun and collaborating with other innovators in San Diego, California has allowed founders Alan Holsapple and Chris Anthony to create truly world shaping technologies over the last two decades. Now N-Gen is poised to lead the world to distributed power with less cost and less environmental impact than ever before.

For more information on OPOs (Online Public Offerings), visit http://www.StartEngine.com

About StartEngine:

StartEngine is one of the country's leading equity crowdfunding platforms. The platform connects investors, both accredited and non-accredited, with tomorrow’s most progressive companies. StartEngine aims to revolutionize the startup business model by helping individuals invest in private companies on a public platform, thereby helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2013 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision and Ron Miller, award-winning serial entrepreneur.