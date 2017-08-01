“Advisors typically use the strategy to systematically deliver a tactical tilt to their overall portfolio, making their asset allocation more responsive to market conditions,” says Dr. Howard.

AthenaInvest, Inc. (AthenaInvest.com), the leader in Behavioral Portfolio Management, announced today that the Athena™ Global Tactical ETFs portfolio retained its lead with the #1 ranking tactical allocation portfolio for five-year performance as of 3/31/17. The portfolio also holds a five-star overall rating by Morningstar, out of 220 tactical allocation funds for that period. (1)

Fueled by a unique behavioral research process developed by AthenaInvest™, the Athena™ Global Tactical ETFs portfolio aims to improve performance and manage risk through a behavioral market rotation strategy. The patented investment research analyzes macro-level behavioral patterns for use as a market rotation signal. The portfolio outperformed its benchmark for 1, 3 and 5 years as of first-quarter close.

C. Thomas Howard, PhD, co-founder of AthenaInvest, Inc. and manager of the portfolio, is a pioneer in the application of behavioral finance for investment management and the author of the book, "Behavioral Portfolio Management." His work builds on the Nobel Prize winning research of Daniel Kahneman which reveals the natural biases in our thinking and how emotions inevitably play into investment decisions.

“We are an active manager that firmly believes markets are not nearly as efficient as many believe and that markets are driven by emotional crowds,” comments Dr. Howard. “Once markets and investing are viewed through the lens of behavior, unique investment opportunities become readily apparent.”

The portfolio invests in broad-market ETFs and manages exposure to major global equity markets and capitalizations.

“Advisors typically use the strategy to systematically deliver a tactical tilt to their overall portfolio, making their asset allocation more responsive to market conditions,” says Dr. Howard. "We are pleased to see the outperformance, but more importantly how it helps advisors and their clients invest with confidence by using a disciplined approach.”

The Athena™ Global Tactical ETFs portfolio is one of several behavioral strategies managed by AthenaInvest Advisors, LLC. The portfolios are available on Envestnet, Adhesion, Sawtooth, Schwab, Fidelity, T.D. Waterhouse and other platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.AthenaInvest.com or call (877) 430-5675.

About AthenaInvest Advisors LLC

AthenaInvest Advisors, LLC is the industry leader in Behavioral Portfolio Management with a patented research process built on a deep academic foundation developed over 35 years of interaction with leading academics and institutional managers by C. Thomas Howard, PhD, CEO and Director of Research. AthenaInvest, Inc. analyzes persistent and predictive behavioral factors to build innovative investment strategies including concentrated equity, high-dividend equity and global tactical equity. AthenaInvest Advisors, LLC is a sub-advisor to ICON Advisers. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, AthenaInvest is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE.

Morningstar Ratings™ are based on risk-adjusted performance as of 3/31/2017. The Morningstar Rating™ for a strategy is derived from a weighted-average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. For each strategy with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a strategy’s monthly performance (including the effects of applicable fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of strategies in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star.

© 2017 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

It should not be assumed that recommendations of AthenaInvest made herein or in the future will be profitable or will equal the past performance records of any AthenaInvest investment strategy or product. There can be no assurance that future recommendations will achieve comparable results.

You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives and financial circumstances. You should consult with a qualified Financial Advisor, legal or tax professional regarding your specific situation. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.