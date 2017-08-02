Resilinc Founders: Sumit Vakil and Bindiya Vakil (left to right): We’re excited to have this key patent protecting our unique and highly differentiated methodology,

Resilinc Corporation announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted their patent for analyzing supply chain vulnerability metrics such as risk score and impact and presenting it via interactive maps and dashboards, using supplier intelligence collected via an efficient and networked solution and platform.

The patent and trademark office recognized Resilinc’s unique publish once, share often data collection methodology where suppliers share part level mapping once and approved customers see the parts they buy without requiring the suppliers to replicate the effort. The patent also covers interactive charts and graphs and vulnerability maps where risk exposure is analyzed and shown and can be further explored and drilled down. The inventors listed on the patent are Resilinc’s two founders, Bindiya Vakil and Sumit Vakil.

“Resilinc has been innovating in the field of supply chain visibility and risk management since 2010. We took the approach that the supply chain risk problem is inherently a data problem, and by making the supplier data collection process efficient, we powered up the world’s largest and most extensive multi-tier mapping and risk analytics platform. We’re excited to have this key patent protecting our unique and highly differentiated methodology,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the trusted provider of supply chain risk and resiliency solutions. Resilinc provides a digital, automated and networked platform to allow customers to collaborate seamlessly with their direct and sub-tier suppliers. With over 2 million parts tracked across 85,000 global sites and more than 70,000 sub-tier connections, Resilinc has digitized the supply chain experience. Resilinc’s approval-based mapping solution enables customers and suppliers to exchange supply chain intelligence with each other securely, and accelerates the supply chain visibility journey, from years to weeks at a fraction of the cost. Resilinc EventWatch 24x7 solution monitors 30 different risk events in 44 languages and collects impact confirmations in real time from tens of thousands of users during an event, allowing customers to engage and resolve issues efficiently and with precision during disruptions. Resilinc’s solution is transformative, in that it disrupts the traditional approach of throwing more resources at problems, and enables executives to harness the power of information and automation in to predict issues proactively and resolve them quickly.