New Local Pet Food Company Serves Manatee Region

Michael Hale is pleased to announce the launch of his new business, Pet Wants Manatee.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants Manatee is a mobile business and offers free, personal delivery to North Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Ellenton, Parrish, Palmetto, Sun City, Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas.

As a long-time volunteer at the CARE animal rescue in Ruskin who has three dogs, Hale knows the positive impact good nutrition and devoted care can make in an animal’s life.

"Animals are an important part my life and I want to do what I can to give them the happiest, healthiest lives possible. Nutrition often goes overlooked - we get into a routine of feeding what we've always fed them - but making sure your pet is getting the right food is extremely important. I'm launching Pet Wants because I want to give pet families in my area a better, more convenient pet food option," Hale said.

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies. Pet Wants Manatee – which offers multiple blends of dog food and cat food – also offers healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

“I am always impressed with the feedback Pet Wants gets from pet parents across the country. People who feed their pets Pet Wants said their animals with allergies are doing much better, pets who have a history of veterinarian visits are living better lives and pets who live healthy lives are shedding less, acting younger and are more energetic. I’m excited to see how Pet Wants positively impacts the animals in my community,” Hale said.

Michael is launching the business with the support of his wife, Terri, and their three dogs, Thai (11), Sara Lee (2 ½) and Neo (2). Michael and Terri moved to Florida from New Jersey six years ago. Michael owned a successful bread route, but he was ready to do something different.

“I've always been an advocate of feeding my pets high quality food and the freshly made aspect of Pet Wants peaked my interest. I’m looking forward to opening Pet Wants Manatee and bringing a new, fresh, high-quality pet food option to the pet families in my community,” said Hale.

In addition to the work he’ll be doing through Pet Wants, which includes getting involved in philanthropic programs, Hale personally volunteers at the C.A.R.E. animal rescue in Ruskin.

Pet Wants originally launched in Cincinnati in 2010. Owned by Michele Hobbs, the business was built to provide proprietary crafted, fresh, slow-cooked, all-natural pet food delivered to customers through a retail store and a convenient home-delivery service. Hobbs, now the company founder, turned the business into a franchise in 2015 with the help of Franchise Funding Group, an investment and franchise-development company designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies nationally as franchise systems.

To learn more about Pet Wants or to get a pet food sample, call (813)343-3750, email MHale(at)PetWants(dot)com or visit http://www.PetWantsManatee.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh and lacked sufficient nutrition and, when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months, it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Pet Wants food is exclusively crafted – fresh, healthy, and slow-cooked with no sugar added, no fillers, and no animal by-products. Pet Wants sources only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food, which translates into better health for pets. And, since Pet Wants never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Pet Wants fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.