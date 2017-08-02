MeLinda Mulcare and Jeff Largent We are not some fly-by-night company giving you quotes we came up with in the truck. Our detailed quotes tell you exactly what you’ll pay for and our professional team makes sure it’s all done right.

MeLinda Mulcare and Jeff Largent are pleased to announce the launch of their new professional painting company, Fresh Coat of Tulsa.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of Tulsa serves Tulsa County including Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby and the surrounding areas.

MeLinda and Jeff started talking about owning a business after MeLinda’s family decided to move on from their family business after 51 years.

“I went back to school to study business and decided I was ready to do something on my own. I’ve always liked renovation projects and have done a lot of painting projects. I love how a fresh coat of paint can really make a space new and fresh. When I found Fresh Coat, I found an opportunity to open my own business and offer a service I really enjoy,” MeLinda said.

When she told her U.S. Army Paratrooper veteran boyfriend, Jeff, about the business idea, he was on board too. After meeting with the corporate team and going to the franchisee training, MeLinda and Jeff knew they were ready to hit the ground running.

“Fresh Coat, as a national company, has an extremely well planned, detailed and professional process for everything from the first call to the final walk through. We are not some fly-by-night company giving you quotes we came up with in the truck. Our detailed quotes tell you exactly what you’ll pay for and our professional team makes sure it’s all done right,” MeLinda said.

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

“We know our clients want to work with trustworthy, dependable companies who do great work, show up on time, complete the job on time and who charge a clear and fair price. That’s what you get with Fresh Coat,” Jeff said. “We believe in the quality of our work and the quality of the products we use every day. We’re looking forward to bringing that level of service to the painting industry in our region.”

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked.

For more information about Fresh Coat of Tulsa, call (918)691-1679, email Mulcare(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com or JLargent(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com, or visit http://www.FreshCoatTulsa.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters

With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees.

The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.