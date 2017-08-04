Ovation Hair® Announces Summer Essential Set

It’s packed with products to protect your hair from the sun and ocean while keeping hair moisturized and healthy

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment, announces the release of the 2017 Summer Essentials Set.

The 2017 Summer Essentials Gift Set launched July 10, 2017. Each limited-edition set features the flagship product Cell Therapy Hair & Scalp Treatment for thicker, stronger, longer hair along with 6oz bottles of the Color Therapy Shampoo, Color Therapy Conditioner, Clarifying Therapy Shampoo, 2 oz. Essential Hair Oil and Wet Dry Brush all packaged in a reusable tote.

Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week for thicker, stronger, longer- healthier hair, after your shampoo and followed by your conditioner. Cell Therapy is clinically proven to reduce breakage by over 80% and repair over 54% of split ends after just one use.

Based on a consumer perception test after 4 weeks:



100% of participants reported healthier hair.

97% of participants reported more bounce and volume.

97% of participants reported more luster and shine.

93% of participants reported more manageable hair

The Clarifying Therapy Shampoo’s gentle, foamy lather cleanses the hair and scalp, eliminating product build up, dead skin cells & chlorine deposits restoring hair’s natural radiance and shine. Depending upon your hair needs use Clarifying Shampoo 1x per week – 1x per month. Apply to wet hair and gently massage onto scalp and pull through to the ends, then rinse. Next apply Ovation Cell Therapy Hair Treatment and finish off with an Ovation Conditioner.

Clarifying Shampoo is clinically proven to:



Remove over 90% of dulling deposits styling products leave behind.

Virtually eliminates product build-up after just ONE use.

Restores shine & bounce back to lackluster locks.

The Essential Hair Oil is perfect for all hair types! A silicone-free formula containing anti-oxidants and natural fatty acids derived from Avocado and Argan oil provide nutrition to hair while restoring moisture. The role of Ovation Essential Hair Oil is to condition dry strands and provide hair with a natural sheen.

Essential Hair Oil is clinically proven to:



Reduce static frizz by over 90%.

Reduce and control frizz for up to 8 hours.

Keep hair in check in high & low humidity.

“This set is perfect for summer” explains Erika Sherwood, Marketing Manager at Ovation Hair. “It’s packed with products to protect your hair from the sun and ocean while keeping hair moisturized and healthy.”

The Summer Essentials Set offers has a savings of over 50% and retails for just $49.95. You can purchase the set at ovationhair.com and via phone at 888.411.3252 Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm PST while supplies last.

Check us out at http://www.ovationhair.com.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.