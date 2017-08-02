Spiroflow Re-brands with Dynamic New Logo

We proudly carry on our heritage and commitment to excellence with a fresh new look as we launch what will be the brand and company logo for the next 45 years.

Spiroflow positions itself for the future with a major re-branding initiative featuring a contemporary new logo. With headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K. and representatives worldwide, the company has been a global leader in the field of powder handling and dry bulk solids processing for more than 45 years.

The company has also established a leadership position in the control systems integration industry placing on the Control Engineering 2016 Global Industry Giants list. Spiroflow is building upon its proud history and re-branding to reflect the company’s focus on growth and expansion.

Spiroflow is not a single product company or a single process company and the new logo is designed to represent that. “We proudly carry on our heritage and commitment to excellence with a fresh new look as we launch what will be the brand and company logo for the next 45 years,” said Spiroflow Co-Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Dudas.

Spiroflow Founder, Co-Chairman and President, Michel Podevyn explains, “We choose a fresh modern font. The white space created by the shape of the ‘w’ represents the filling and discharging of powders and materials – a nod to our bulk material handling solutions. The multiple colors speak to the different and growing divisions of the company, the complementary products and services we provide our customers, the multiple materials we help our customers process, and the fact that Spiroflow does business in more than 75 countries.”

The company is an early inventor of the flexible screw conveyor but has advanced significantly since those days in the early 1970’s. It has greatly expanded their product line through the years via acquisition and in-house product development.

Driven by customer needs, Spiroflow added its Aeroflow® aero mechanical conveyor product in 1997 with the acquisition of Orthos and then developed the Cableflow® tubular cable drag conveyor. In 2010 the company purchased Dynamet for their ultra-heavy-duty drag chain conveyor technology and now offers the Dynaflow® drag chain conveyor. The company expanded its product line again in 2013 when it acquired the assets of Control & Metering which added high volume densifying bulk bag filling technology with the patented Spirofil® CTE bulk bag filler, additional bulk bag unloading designs with the Flo style bulk bag unloaders, and a compact and effective bulk bag conditioner. The company has since developed the heavy-duty Chainflow® drag chain conveyor in 2016 to round out its drag conveying line.

An important example of the company’s targeted expansion outside of the powder handling and dry bulk solids processing industry is the 2014 launch of their control systems integration business, Spiroflow Automation Solutions, Inc. This Spiroflow business unit supplies control systems integration, industrial automation integration, control system migration, HMI design, and associated services.

Although the control systems integration business is only three years old, it has grown organically as well as through the 2014 acquisition of Food Control Solutions, Inc. Spiroflow Automation Solutions recently earned a place on Control Engineering’s respected Top 100 System Integrator Giants list for 2016.

Spiroflow delivers engineered solutions designed to solve powder handling and processing challenges through the UK-based Spiroflow Limited and the US-based Spiroflow Systems, Inc. business units. Together they provide the safest, most efficient, innovative and most reliable process solutions available to customers all over the world.

Spiroflow bulk material handling and powder processing equipment solutions include the widest range of mechanical conveyors in the industry and an expansive line of bulk bag fillers, bulk bag unloaders, control systems, bulk bag conditioners, customized hoppers, bin activators, and bin, bag, box and drum emptiers.

Primary markets for all Spiroflow business units include the food, dairy, snack food, confectionery, beverage, pet food, pharmaceutical, packaging, industrial, chemical, plastics, minerals, cement, environmental, waste, recycling, themed entertainment, paint/finishing, and pulp and paper. To learn more visit spiroflow.com, email sales(at)spiroflow(dot)com or call (1) 704 246 0900 in the US or +44 (0) 1200 422525 in the UK.