Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board will welcome chefs from across the country to the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition. The 2017 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Aug. 5, 2017 starting at 11:30 a.m., in front of a live audience and panel of nationally-acclaimed judges.

“It’s a natural fit to host America’s seafood competition here in New Orleans, because seafood is at the core of so much of our way of life in Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “We’re eager to welcome chefs from across the nation as they duke it out with their best seafood dishes that showcase delicious and healthy domestic seafood using their culinary creativity.”

During the competition, each chef will prepare a dish that highlights the use of domestic seafood while interacting with a live audience, celebrity hosts and the “chef ref.” Each dish will be presented to a panel of nationally known judges, who will score based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor. In its 14th year, the 2017 Great American Seafood Cook-Off continues to promote the quality and variety of domestic seafood.

To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state. Last year’s King of American Seafood, Mississippi Chef Alex Eaton of Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, won the title with his Trio of Gulf Shrimp (New Orleans BBQ Gulf Brown, Mediterranean Gulf White and Florida Royal Red), knocking out ten of the nation’s best chefs.

Follow the event on Facebook and Instagram and use #GASCO17. Tickets are $10 and only available at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation.

The full list of competitors includes:



Chef Brody Olive, Alabama (Voyager’s Restaurant at Perdido Beach Resort)

Chef Lionel Uddipa, Alaska (SALT)

Chef Jason Perry, Florida (The Fish House)

Chef Ryan Nelson, Indiana (Late Harvest)

Chef Bonnie Breaux, Louisiana (The St. John Restaurant)

Chef Kyle McClelland, Massachusetts (Saltie Girl)

Chef David Dickensauge, Mississippi (Corks & Cleaver Wine Bistro)

Chef Amber DiGiovanni, Missouri (Cookbook author and culinary teacher)

Chef Jay Smith, New Hampshire (Copper Door)

Chef Mark Quinones, New Mexico (MAS Tapas y Vino)

Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini, Rhode Island (Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen and MasterChef winner)

Chef Ryan Coffindaffer, South Carolina (The Alisa Pub)

Chef Joe Cervantez, Texas (Brennan’s of Houston)

Meet the judges:



Monti Carlo – Food Network Personality

Steve Green – Founder and CEO of #FoodieChats

Chef Brian Landry – Borgne in New Orleans, LA

David Mezz – Deputy Editor of Garden & Gun magazine

Chef Jim Smith – Executive chef of the State of Alabama and Chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission

Chef Brian West – Restaurant Consultant

Meet the hosts:



Chef Cory Bahr – Celebrity chef and finalist on season 13 of “The Next Food Network Star”

Chef Rusty Hamlin – Executive chef for Zac Brown Band and finalist on season 13 of “The Next Food Network Star”

Paul Murphy – WWL-TV (CBS) in New Orleans, LA

Meet the Chef Ref:



Chef Chris Sherrill – former GASCO competitor, Flora Bama Yacht Club, Perdido Key, FL

Michael Brewer – The Riverview Room in New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Seafood would like to thank the 2017 GASCO sponsors: Louisiana Restaurant Association, Libbey and Southwest Cargo.

For more information, visit http://www.greatamericanseafoodcookoff.com.