LeasePlan USA Expands Business Development Team

LeasePlan USA has hired fleet industry expert, Michael Croft, to offer results-driven solutions to companies in the southwestern region.

“I knew right away Michael was a good fit for us,” said Ricardo Fonzaghi, chief commercial officer at LeasePlan USA. “Not only does he bring years of fleet expertise and a consultative mindset, he also possesses the passion and spark that clients need to achieve success.”

LeasePlan USA is in the process of expanding its business development team as it gears for smart growth and an investment in the future.

“It is such an exhilarating time to join the LeasePlan team,” said Croft. “The momentum and excitement at the company is unbelievable. I am looking forward to this next chapter in my professional career and the opportunity to help clients elevate their fleet to the next level.”

Croft has held previous roles in the fleet industry as director of strategic sales for Comdata, and most recently, vice president of sales for Element Fleet. He has also served as director of global sales at Vodafone. Croft is an active member of NAFA Fleet Management Association and AFLA, and is responsible for new business development in California and Arizona.

