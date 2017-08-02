BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors, announced a strategic joint venture with Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers.

By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and lighting expertise with Danby’s time-tested engineering and manufacturing experience, the company is developing revolutionary cannabis growing appliances that will redefine the market for home growers.

The partnership’s flagship grow box is designed primarily for beginners, with built-in automation to allow growers to easily plant a seed and, with minimal effort, have a successful harvest. With additional chambers, the system expands into a perpetual harvest machine, cycling plants continuously from seedling to vegetative growth, to fruition. The continuous harvest dimension is completely unique in the market for home grow boxes, allowing both medicinal and recreational users to have year-round access to as much as they need (within legal limits).

The partnership also provides BloomBoss the ability to leverage Danby’s long-standing experience, rigorous product design and production capabilities, massive buying power, high quality manufacturing facilities, impeccable quality control oversight, and established warehousing and distribution points throughout the United States and Canada.

“As both Canada and many states in the U.S. move towards legalizing the personal cultivation of cannabis, we are confident the combination of BloomBoss’s cutting-edge technology and Danby’s established production and distribution networks will position us to be the preeminent manufacturer of home growing appliances for new and experienced cannabis growers alike. We are very thankful for Danby’s confidence in our products and vision,” said Chuck Siegel, President & CEO of BloomBoss.

For over 70 years Danby has been manufacturing refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, washing machines, and dryers, among other essential household appliances sold through Amazon, Costco, Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, and 5,000+ independent appliance stores throughout North America.

“Danby is thrilled to partner with BloomBoss on this exciting new project. The personal growing appliances that we are designing together will be innovative, best in class, and have true competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Jim Estill, President & CEO of Danby.

About BloomBoss

BloomBoss® offers high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lighting and related equipment and is developing a line of groundbreaking cannabis growing appliances. Our mission is to revolutionize home cannabis cultivation with modernized, energy-efficient products and provide growers of all experience levels with the tools to be successful. To learn more about BloomBoss or make a purchase, please visit http://www.BloomBoss.com

About Danby Appliances

Founded in 1947, Danby is one of North America's leading manufacturer/distributors of compact appliances such as microwaves, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners. The company operates three distinct business units – Danby, MicroFridge, and Silhouette – with four North American offices, including three in the U.S. and one in Canada. For more information on Danby and its products, please visit http://www.Danby.com