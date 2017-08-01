From bench to bedside, Children’s National is proud to offer the most comprehensive sickle cell and blood disorders care in the Washington, D.C., area and beyond. -- Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D.

Two nationally known experts in hematology and sickle cell disease have joined Children’s National Health System in leadership roles in the Division of Hematology and the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Program. Suvankar Majumdar, M.D., will lead the hospital’s blood disorders team as the Division Chief of Hematology, and Andrew Campbell, M.D., will serve as Director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Program, one of the largest such programs in the nation. Drs. Majumdar and Campbell will build upon this expansive program to advance innovations in hematology and sickle cell disease and offer exceptional care to patients from the Washington, D.C., area and beyond.

Dr. Majumdar is a recognized leader in hematology and sickle cell disease. Prior to joining Children’s National, he served as the Director of the Comprehensive Pediatric Sickle Cell Program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Director of the Mississippi Hemophilia Treatment Center. In addition to his broad clinical expertise, Dr. Majumdar is an accomplished researcher and Principal Investigator of National Institutes of Health-funded studies. He received his medical degree from the University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences and conducted his postdoctoral medical education at Michigan State University and the University of Mississippi.

A noted national expert in sickle cell disease, Dr. Campbell served as Director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at the University of Michigan for more than a decade. Dr. Campbell’s research interests span several topics in sickle cell disease, including pulmonary complications, fetal hemoglobin switching in transgenic sickle cell mice, phenotype/genotype relationships and renal complications. He completed medical school at Case Western Reserve University and post-graduate training at Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard) and Lurie Children’s Hospital (Northwestern University).

“We are thrilled that Drs. Majumdar and Campbell have joined our distinguished team of pediatric blood disorder experts,” said Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s National. “From bench to bedside, Children’s National is proud to offer the most comprehensive sickle cell and blood disorders care in the Washington, D.C., area and beyond. With the expertise and leadership of Dr. Majumdar and Dr. Campbell, we are excited to take pediatric hematology to the next level.”

The Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Program at Children’s National is among the largest in the country, treating more than 1,400 children and young adults with all types of sickle cell disease. Children’s National also offers the largest, most comprehensive blood disorders team in the Washington, D.C., area.

