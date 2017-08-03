The Drinkmate Spritzer enables consumers to carbonate any beverage, anytime, anywhere from the kitchen to the campground and tailgate.

Drinkmate announced today that their Indiegogo campaign to fund the new Spritzer Carbonated Beverage System is now live. Just in time for the fall and holiday season, Drinkmate is introducing the NEW Drinkmate Spritzer, the only portable carbonation system, that can carbonate any beverage, anywhere, with both ease and speed powered by a refillable CO2 canister. Thanks to its innovative design and ease of use, Drinkmate Spritzer easily adds flavor and fun to any occasion. The Indiegogo campaign for Drinkmate’s Spritzer is targeting a flexible goal of $30,000. There are several perks and bonuses for participants based on their level of contribution to the funding campaign.

The Drinkmate Spritzer enables consumers to carbonate any beverage, anytime, anywhere from the kitchen to the campground and tailgate. Spritzer is completely portable, does not require electricity for use, and is versatile enough to handle any beverage the consumer would like to sparkle including juices, teas, cocktails, wine and beer.

The Spritzer also allows sparkle to be added back to opened beverages that have lost their fizz. As a result, it saves money on leftover drinks that would otherwise get poured down the drain. Its patented removable fizz infuser affords the user complete control over the CO2 discharge with a simple pull of the trigger.

Drinkmate Spritzer is compact, measuring just 12 inches at its largest dimension, for out-of-the-way storage and lightweight take-along. Because it requires neither electricity nor batteries for operation, it goes wherever plans dictate. And because it stands in as a replacement for non-refillable hand-held models, it’s eco-friendly too.

Drinkmate Spritzer connects quickly and detaches simply for ease of clean-up. It is compatible with all the most commonly used 3.0 oz. and 14.5 oz. brand carbonators. It will be available in three stylish colors: Matte Black, Metallic Red and Pewter.

Individuals who would like to follow and contribute to the Spritzer Indiegogo campaign can do so at https://igg.me/at/drinkmate-spritzer. The campaign will be live until September 2017.

About i-Drink Products

For over 16 years, i-Drink Products and affiliated factory has been manufacturing high-quality, innovative home and portable carbonation systems. In that timeframe, the i-Drink team has developed numerous patents, helping drive innovation in the carbonation industry. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand. The Drinkmate is the world first home carbonator that allows for sparkling of almost anything in the fridge. Ranked as “the Kitchen of Tomorrow” by NBC’s Today Show, Drinkmate allows consumers to add fizz, flavor and fun to all their favorite drinks. The latest addition to the lineup is the portable Drinkmate-Spritzer, which will be available in the USA for Fall 2017. For more information, please visit https://idrinkproducts.com/.