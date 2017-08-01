Antennas Direct ClearStream TV™ Never feel tied down by your television, take it with you. Need a bathroom break? Pause the show or watch it on your phone or tablet in the bathroom. Now THAT'S innovation!

As Americans fire their cable companies in ever increasing numbers, Antennas Direct is facilitating the divorce from their unhappy relationships. This month, the award-winning company is introducing the ClearStream TV™. ClearStream TV™ is a first of its kind cord-cutter’s savior, taking over-the-air TV, and making it wireless. Watch TV anywhere with a WiFi signal and an HDTV antenna to receive broadcast signals and never be tied down to the television again.

"It's no secret that we love free TV. We want to give people options to watch all their favorite shows, so we developed the ClearStream TV companion app. Now everyone can watch TV on their favorite mobile or streaming device," said Richard Schneider, President and Founder of Antennas Direct. "Take your TV with you. Sit outside and relax while watching the football game. Treat yourself to a bubble bath and enjoy the Bachelorette. Stay on top of an impending storm with your family, even if your internet goes out. You can do all of that with ClearStream TV™. We're giving you flexibility, mobility, and ultimately making your life better."

The ClearStream TV™ OTA Television Digital Tuner connects through a wireless network to combine live, local broadcast TV with your favorite streaming or mobile device, anywhere in your home. Pause, rewind, and watch all your favorite networks using the ClearStream TV™ companion app and an HDTV antenna with no subscription or monthly fees. The app also includes a program guide to preview upcoming shows and movies, as well as pause and rewind live TV for up to an hour.

ClearStream TV™ is compatible with Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Kindle, and iOS and Android phones and tablets. Never plug your antenna into your TV again! Simply connect ClearStream TV™ to your HDTV antenna, plug in the power adapter, and follow the simple on-screen instructions. Within minutes you’ll be enjoying network, and local broadcast TV, wirelessly!

"Never feel tied down by your television, take it with you," said Schneider. "Need a bathroom break? Pause the show or watch it on your phone or tablet in the bathroom. Now THAT'S innovation!"

The ClearStream TV™ will be available for purchase on antennasdirect.com and in-stores at Best Buy the week of August 6th. Learn more about the ClearStream TV™ at http://www.antennasdirect.com/clearstreamtv.

About Antennas Direct

Antennas Direct is the #1 LEADER in antenna technology, reinventing the antenna for the digital era and dominating the market. With a heritage in over-the-air antennas specifically tuned for core DTV frequencies, Antennas Direct has invested major resources into the discovery and implementation of new antenna designs for digital reception. Founded in 2003, the firm is a member of the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame and Future of TV Coalition. Visit antennasdirect.com for more information.

*Antennas Direct will make a limited number of evaluation units available to media upon request. Units will begin shipping the week of July 31st. Contact Erica Skrivan, Erica(at)kolbeco(dot)net, to receive a unit for review.