Center for Autism and Related Disorders Adds Seven Treatment Centers

Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced that it has opened six new treatment centers across the country. CARD is a premier leader in the field of autism treatment and specializes in using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) to treat individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ABA is the only scientifically validated treatment for ASD and is most effective when delivered early and at a high level of intensity. The new centers have opened in the communities of Elizabethtown, KY; Hartsdale, NY; Midlothian, VA; Santa Fe, NM; Springfield, MO; Stoughton, MA; and Woodbridge, VA.CARD provides individualized services in its centers,as well as in the patient’s home, school, and/or work settings. CARD also offers diagnostic and assessment services and social skills groups for individuals of all ages with ASD.

“We are excited to expand our services of evidence-based autism treatment to these six new communities,” said Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, founder and executive director of CARD. “As the CARD family continues to grow, we hope that those with autism may receive the best treatment and outcomes possible.”

The six new centers are among some 150 centers that provide services based on the CARD Model developed by Dr. Granpeesheh. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated over 30 years to helping individuals with autism fulfill their potential and lead healthy, productive lives. Since its founding in 1990, CARD has helped thousands of individuals affected by autism and their families access the services and supports they need.

For more information, the new centers can be contacted at the following phone numbers:



Elizabethtown: (855) 345-2273

Hartsdale: (914) 529-0035

Midlothian: (855) 345-2273

Santa Fe: (505) 395-9611

Springfield: (855) 345-2273

Stoughton: (781) 573-8127

Woodbridge: (571) 589-0201

To learn more about CARD or to find a CARD location near you, please visit http://www.centerforautism.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD, with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development.

CARD strives to meet the growing need for services by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations. As a result of its unprecedented growth, CARD is hiring entry-level and experienced clinicians and administrative staff at many of its locations. To explore a rewarding career in the field of autism treatment, visit http://www.centerforautismjobs.com.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.