MindTouch, the leading provider in modern product documentation and help content solutions for the enterprise, is proud to announce its new responsive content editor. The new MindTouch editor allows greater control over your product documentation by providing an enhanced, intuitive interface that extends editing capabilities to multiple devices and screens.

According to Gartner, “[Mobile] device adoption, coupled with an inherent culture of collaboration, leads to demand for ECM vendors to add consumer-like content capabilities, such as creating, editing, approving or sharing documents while on the go.” The new MindTouch editor fills a gap in product document management. Extending content management capabilities beyond the standard desktop screen allows for a more diverse, dynamic, adaptive and collaborative environment that can unite subject matter experts, product managers, support agents, content strategists, and training staff throughout the enterprise. Designed after months of data gathering and user experience testing, the new MindTouch editor is just one feature that showcases how seriously MindTouch is committed to engineering a single elegant solution for the management of product help content that supports customer success.

“By continuing to ensure that all areas of an organization have the tools they need to create and manage great product content, MindTouch is providing yet another reason to reconsider siloed knowledge management workflows linking disparate legacy tools in favor of an elegant environment that delivers a unified content experience for the customer,” says MindTouch CEO Aaron Fulkerson.

About MindTouch

MindTouch builds software solutions for improved digital customer engagement. As a leading provider in modern product documentation and help content solutions, MindTouch empowers sales, marketing, product, and customer support in enterprise companies to reach and serve their end-users throughout the customer journey. By optimizing for search engines, delivering behavioral sales cycle insights, assisting users through contextual help, and providing support with well-organized content in agile-publishing methodology, MindTouch customers are able to accelerate their sales cycle and drive product adoption faster. Serving customers worldwide, MindTouch has been named one of 2017’s “Hot 100” best privately held software companies by JMP Securities. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., MindTouch recently raised $12M in venture funding in 2016 with an eye towards growth and expansion.

Contact:

Marisa DeLao

619.795.8459; ext. 1105

pr(at)mindtouch(dot)com