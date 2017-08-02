Cancer Center for Women Now Open in Rochester, Michigan

Women’s Excellence is pleased to announce the opening of the Cancer Center for Women conveniently located in Rochester, Michigan off of M-59 and Crooks. This is Women’s Excellence fourth location in Metro Detroit.

In addition to the opening of the Cancer Center for Women, Women’s Excellence welcomes Dr. Douglas Pugmire to the team. Dr. Pugmire specializes in gynecologic oncology and robotic surgery and will practice in the new Cancer Center for Women. Dr. Pugmire received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his Ob/Gyn residency at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. In addition, he completed a 2-year fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Pennsylvania Hospital.

The Cancer Center for Women will offer treatment options and services to women with gynecologic cancers like cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, and vaginal and vulvar cancers. In addition to oncology services, the new center will specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of various pelvic pain disorders including endometriosis, menorrhagia (abnormal heavy bleeding during menstruation), uterine fibroids, and uterine and pelvic adhesions (scar tissue).

“With the addition of the Cancer Center, we will be able to streamline patient care and provide a one-stop approach to be more convenient for our patients. The new Cancer Center is a step forward in offering patients integrated and personalized cancer care in the community.” - Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, President of Women’s Excellence.

The Cancer Center for Women is now accepting patients at the new location in Rochester Michigan at 1901 Star Batt Drive, Suite 200, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309. To schedule an appointment, please call (248) 844-4042.

Women’s Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, gynecologic oncology, robotic surgery and midwifery services. Women’s Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women’s Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women’s Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, and Clarkston. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.