The experience and original outlook that Prof. Sawhney brings will undoubtedly guide Pypestream into the next phase of growth as we continue to acquire additional enterprise customers

Pypestream, the leading business-to-consumer messaging platform, today announced it has bolstered its Executive Council with the addition of Professor Mohanbir (Mohan) Sawhney. Prof. Sawhney is a globally recognized scholar, teacher, consultant and speaker in innovation, digital strategy and strategic marketing.

Prof. Sawhney’s extensive innovation and marketing wisdom will be a welcome addition to Pypestream’s council, offering new and valuable insights on go-to-market strategies and scaling the solution in a complex environment. He will work directly with the executive and management teams to shape Pypestream’s position in an increasingly competitive market, and provide high-level strategy recommendations in response to industry-changing trends.

“Having worked with Mohan previously, I’ve seen firsthand how he applies abstract, high-level thinking to create powerful business strategies that move the needle in real-world contexts,” said Pypestream Executive Chairman Rick Braddock. “He will be a tremendous asset to the leadership team.”

Pypestream CEO and founder Richard Smullen said Mr. Sawhney’s unique insight will fuel the evolution of the company.

“The experience and original outlook that Prof. Sawhney brings will undoubtedly guide Pypestream into the next phase of growth as we continue to acquire additional enterprise customers,” said Smullen. “AI, chatbots and messaging in the on-demand era are rapidly evolving, so harnessing his deep knowledge of business innovation and new media will be a powerful competitive advantage.”

Over the course of his distinguished career, Prof. Sawhney has published his research and insight in six management books and dozens of articles. He has received several awards for his work, including Outstanding Professor of the Year at Kellogg, the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and the Thought Leadership Award from NASSCOM in 2016.

“Pypestream is at the forefront of customer engagement and I’m thrilled to help the team navigate the challenges that exist in such an exciting, fast-paced market,” said Prof. Sawhney. “Customer engagement is where brand value comes to play and as a result, many successful brands have already adopted Pypestream. With Pypestream’s solution, brands can deliver the always-on, personalized experiences that are essential for success in the on-demand era.”

2017 has so far been an eventful year for Pypestream after closing another financing round and on-boarding a spate of new customers, including Sling TV, WGL Energy, Discovery Health, and Solera. More importantly, usage of the platform has dramatically increased with customer sessions growing at a rate of 300% month-over-month since the beginning of the year.

For more information about Prof. Sawhney's appointment to Pypestream's Executive Council, please visit http://www.pypestream.com/about

About Pypestream

Pypestream brings the on-demand economy to enterprises everywhere. Pypestream’s Customer Engagement Solution enables businesses to connect with customers using the power of smart messaging, driving satisfaction and loyalty. The patented, secure and compliant platform combines pragmatic AI and chatbots to enable transactions over messaging.

The Pypestream solution encompasses the consumer-facing mobile app, Smart Messaging Platform, agent console, supervisor dashboard, analytics and reporting, and web chat widgets. Pypestream also integrates with existing contact center platforms and customer mobile apps. All this is augmented with Pypestream’s Customer Experience team to ensure best practices in messaging and end-user on-boarding.

Businesses use Pypestream for customer service, marketing, billing, and internal processes. Industry verticals served include healthcare, insurance, utilities, government, and others. Customers include Lynx Services, a Solera Company; and Discovery Health, among others.

Pypestream is headquartered in NYC with offices in San Francisco, Dublin and Johannesburg.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Allan Stormon

astormon(at)pypestream(dot)com

646 318 5911