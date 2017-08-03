The partnership with SIG helps us to engage more closely with our industry partners and work together with them to meet the changing needs of global business through curriculum innovation

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, along with the University of St. Thomas (UST), Cameron School of Business (CSB), a private liberal arts institution committed to the religious, ethical and intellectual tradition of Catholic higher education, today announced its strategic partnership to advance all organizations and professionals in the Global Business Services (GBS) industry. This academic alliance will leverage SIG and UST’s leading programs to bring the next generation of education, training and certification opportunities to the emerging GBS industry worldwide.

“The partnership with SIG helps us to engage more closely with our industry partners and work together with them to meet the changing needs of global business through curriculum innovation,” said Dr. Beena George, Dean, Cameron School of Business at University of St. Thomas, “The SIG network will give our faculty opportunities for collaborating with business professionals on research and will provide inputs that will help us keep our teaching connected to current industry challenges.”

“SIG is delighted to collaborate with the University of St. Thomas to advance the knowledge and capabilities of global business services students and professionals everywhere,” said Dawn Tiura, CEO of SIG, “With the convergence of sourcing, procurement, outsourcing, shared services and digital services across the enterprise, SIG and its members see a critical need for comprehensive end-to-end education and training on best practices and innovative ways to source products and services to and from anywhere in the world. Our Academic Alliance Partners collaborate on curriculum development and delivery to provide next-level knowledge, skills and development for GBS professionals.”

About SIG

SIG is a membership organization for sourcing, outsourcing and procurement executives from Fortune 500/Global 1000 organizations and the advisors who serve them. We are widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC). The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG has just launched SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams. In addition, we recently added UK-based Outsource magazine as a SIG brand, which provides us with unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. For more information, visit http://www.sig.org.

About the University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas (UST) is the Catholic university in the heart of Houston. UST is committed to the Catholic intellectual tradition and the dialogue between faith and reason. By pursuing excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service, UST embodies and instills in our students the core values of their founders, the Basilian Fathers: goodness, discipline, and knowledge. UST fosters engagement in a diverse, collaborative community. As a comprehensive university grounded in the liberal arts, UST educates students to think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically. For more information, visit http://www.stthom.edu.