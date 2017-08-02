Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Solar-Powered Horn

Explosion Proof Solar-Powered Horn This solar powered explosion proof siren is an ideal option for operators who need a powerful alert system in marine or harsh, wet environments, and don’t have access to a continuous energy source.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a brand-new explosion proof solar powered siren that is both weatherproof and dustproof, for use in explosion proof locations where hazardous conditions are present.

The SPEPSN-HRN-PA is a solar powered explosion proof siren that provides operators with a powerful alert/signal system that can be heard over the loud day to day operation of industrial machinery and can withstand the demanding conditions present in wet and marine locations. This explosion proof horn has 8 different tones that can be remotely operated and switched on during priority alerts, reaching a peak output of 110dBA. The siren’s housing is constructed of heavy-duty aluminum with a durable weather-proof grey powder coat for maximum resistance to corrosion in wet environments and NEMA4x rated. The horn itself is made of fiberglass for thermal and structural advantages.

The included 30 watt solar panel is also weatherproof, and efficiently soaks up enough sun light to recharge the siren’s battery in 5 hours, great for locations where constant power sources are not readily available. It is built to operate 24/7 and day/night with a photocell. It includes a security motion sensor and on/off manual switch, and can connect to operator provided switches with flying leads. An LED light is activated at night when lighting falls below 1 lux and a lead acid battery pack is sealed within the solar panel. This explosion proof siren can be mounted on flat surfaces, as well as square and round poles.

“Working in remote locations where constant power sources are scarce makes it difficult to maintain an effective emergency signal system,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This solar powered explosion proof siren is an ideal option for operators who need a powerful alert system in marine or harsh, wet environments, and don’t have access to a continuous energy source.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

High Resolution Image 1-SPEPSN-HRN-PA

Product Cut Spec Sheet-SPEPSN-HRN-PA

High Resolution Image-LARSON ELECTRONICS LLC LOGO