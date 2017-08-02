John Bliss Joins @RISK Technologies as Chief Privacy Officer John brings great value to the company with his unique understanding of the global impact of cyber and privacy regulations on our customers’ businesses.

@RISK Technologies, Inc., a Cyber Network Consensus SaaS company, announced that John S. Bliss joined the company as Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief Privacy Officer. Bliss is a highly regarded thought leader and strategist at the intersection of law, technology, government affairs, and privacy.



“With GDPR effective in May 2018 and New York’s cybersecurity regulations now effective and requiring covered entities to comply by August 2017 with a myriad of cybersecurity policies and operational requirements, it has never been more important for our customers to have a Virtual Chief Privacy Officer at their fingertips,” said Sean O’Brien, CEO of @RISK Technologies, Inc.

Bliss has been General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer at a Big Data analytics company, a regulatory compliance software company for banks and an identity analytics company (SRD acquired by IBM). In addition, Bliss has been CEO and Founder of Captimo, a mobile software development company incubated by the national startup accelerator TechStars.

Bliss remained with IBM after the SRD acquisition as Privacy Strategist for IBM’s Entity Analytic Solutions (EAS), where he was responsible for shaping the overall privacy strategy of next generation threat and fraud intelligence identity analytics, and offering guidance regarding EAS technology implementation across IBM’s entire software product portfolio.



“@RISK is at the nexus of Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Big Data. The entire team views Privacy as the Why behind the Company,” Said John. “I am pleased to offer my legal and Privacy by Design expertise to ensure our customers embed privacy into their day to day operations.”

Prior to Bliss’ employment with IBM and SRD, he spent 20 years as a policy lawyer in Washington, DC. During that period Bliss served on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as Minority Chief Counsel of the Technology and Law Subcommittee, was Chief Counsel to a United States Senator, a partner at a law firm, and ran an international trade association dedicated to combatting intellectual property theft. He received his J.D from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego. He was selected in 2014 to be a Privacy by Design Ambassador by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, Canada, and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/E and CIPM privacy certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.