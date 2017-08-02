Our solutions let [customers] tap into the power of technology to experience their HCM software in a whole new way, meaning they can now manage virtually all of their benefits needs in-house via Workforce Ready.

EverythingBenefits, a provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefits technology solutions and services, announces today that the company has established a partnership agreement with Kronos Incorporated to provide its products and services in the Kronos Workforce Ready Marketplace, which offers Workforce Ready customers with access to pre-integrated, add-on solutions.

EverythingBenefits has integrated the following products and services into the Kronos Workforce Ready Marketplace:



Carrier Connectivity – The company’s flagship product communicates benefit enrollment and change information to benefits providers, including health, life, vision, and dental to help HCM platforms deliver a single system of record experience for any size company.

COBRA Administration – A full-service solution that integrates with the HCM platform to proactively monitor for COBRA qualifying events and provide a one-stop location for virtually all their COBRA needs, all while reducing noncompliance risk and lowering costs of manual administration.

180° & 360° 401(k)/Retirement Plan Integrations – 180° integrations allow contributions and payroll deductions for retirement plans along with employee demographic data to be delivered directly to financial institutions. With 360° integrations, changes to financial data such as contributions, loan data, and other information originating from the retirement plan vendor can flow back into the payroll platform to be processed and approved as new deductions.

Kronos Workforce Ready is an award-winning unified cloud platform from Kronos that supports the entire employee lifecycle from pre-hire to retire, including human resources, talent acquisition, performance management, benefits and compensation, scheduling, time and attendance, Affordable Care Act (ACA) management, attestation, and payroll, while also offering its online marketplace with complimentary, integrated services and applications, including EverythingBenefits’ solutions.

EverythingBenefits offers HCM/Payroll platforms ways to expand and enhance every stage of the employee benefits dialogue by integrating its complementary benefits technology solutions into payroll and HR software. For employers, these solutions eliminate redundant processes and save organizations time, money, and frustration when managing their benefits. The company leverages their growing partner network of Payroll Service Bureaus (PSBs), health insurance carriers, and retirement plan vendors with their solutions to meet the benefits needs of their clients.

“This partnership with Kronos helps customers get more out of their HCM platform,” commented Rachel Lyubovitzky, CEO of EverythingBenefits. "Our solutions let them to tap into the power of technology to experience their HCM software in a whole new way, meaning they can now manage virtually all of their benefits needs in-house via Workforce Ready.”

About EverythingBenefits

EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with benefit brokers, independent agents, insurers, payroll or human capital management companies, and other providers. The company’s philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.