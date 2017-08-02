Longbridge Financial, LLC Issues First HECM Backed Secured Pool

Longbridge Financial, LLC ("Longbridge"), a national reverse mortgage loan lender, announced today that it issued its first HMBS* pools on Friday July 28th. Longbridge now serves as the reverse mortgage market’s latest issuer, providing new liquidity and a commitment to serving its customers and lender-partners with the best possible pricing and servicing.

Chris Mayer, CEO of Longbridge, said, “The successful securitizations are the latest step in the growth of Longbridge Financial as we continue to solidify our place as a leader within the Reverse Mortgage Industry. The initial HMBS pools were well-received by the broker-dealer community, a testament to the quality of the HECM loans that Longbridge Financial sources through our retail and wholesale channels. The ability to securitize supports our servicing portfolio and strengthens our commitment to offer industry-leading loan servicing."

*HMBS are HECM Mortgage-Backed Securities, securities backed by pools of FHA-guaranteed HECM reverse mortgages

About Longbridge Financial, LLC

Longbridge Financial is a top-rated national reverse mortgage lender and servicer that helps seniors responsibly utilize their hard-earned home equity to improve their retirement and address the financial challenges affecting so many older Americans. Founded in 2012 and led by an Ivy-league professor, Longbridge works every day to expand the reverse mortgage market by educating homeowners about how they can take advantage of this powerful financial instrument. The company is committed to serving its customers with transparency, unparalleled expertise and efficiency, the highest level of personal service, and the many advantages that come with its industry-leading Gold pricing. For more information about Longbridge Financial, see http://www.longbridge-financial.com

For media inquiries, please contact Melissa Macerato: mmacerato(at)longbridge-financial(dot)com

