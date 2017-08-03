Cignition, Inc. Fog Stone Isle has found a way to help kids retain crucial fraction concepts.

Fog Stone Isle, Cignition’s neuroscience-based virtual world math program, has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a ‘Best-in-Class’ digital learning tool. Common Sense Education, the leading resource for unbiased, in-depth reviews of digital educational tools, gave Fog Stone Isle the highest 5-Star ‘Excellent’ rating only attained by 4% of evaluated companies.

Common Sense reviewers noted that, “Kids will rave about the bizarrely fun games that continue to challenge. Students are empowered to create their own virtual Fog Stone Isle world” and went on to state, “Fog Stone Isle has found a way to help kids retain crucial fraction concepts. By making it a fun video game, kids will come back regularly. Fog Stone Isle adds the virtual world component that kids find addictive. At first glance, one 10 year old exclaimed, ‘Oooh this is just like Minecraft’ and immediately wanted to play.”

Common Sense Education reviews are based on a research-backed, 15-point rubric developed specifically to evaluate the learning potential of digital tools. Their rubric evaluates three key qualities essential to great digital learning experiences: engagement, pedagogy, and support, including (but not limited to) how engrossing the tool is to use, whether it promotes conceptual understanding and creativity, how it adapts to students' individual needs, and how well it supports knowledge transfer.

