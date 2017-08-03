Chicago Bride Magazine Announces New Website Launch

“We are excited about our new website launch and the easy-to-access information”, says Kari Polydoris, editor of Chicago Bride Magazine

This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information for brides to start planning their wedding. The new site design can be found at http://www.chicagobridemagazine.com. It’s crafted to be both easy to navigate and easy on the eye, giving users a hassle-free experience.

The new website has a clean and uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the magazine’s promise of providing their brides with clean and organized advice.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the easy-to-access information,” says Kari Polydoris, editor of Chicago Bride Magazine. “It was time to revamp our website to better accommodate the generation of brides planning their weddings.”

Viewers can now easily access featured articles, information on the annual Bridal Fashion Show & Expo, press releases, and a detailed list of resources to help plan your wedding, from florist, to fashion, to invitations and entertainment.

Chicago Bride Magazines new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of events, the latest issues, photos and press releases. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and register with Chicago Bride at, http://www.chicagobridemagazine.com/bridal-profile.aspx