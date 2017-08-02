New firmware expands feature set and boosts authentication speed of 10ZiG Thin and Zero Clients using OneSign Single Sign-On (SSO) from Imprivata. We encourage IT consumers looking at secure virtual desktop access with Imprivata OneSign SSO to try the free demo program from 10ZiG,” says Kevin Greenway, Chief Technology Officer, 10ZiG Technology.

10ZiG Technology announces new firmware release surrounding the Imprivata OneSign® Single Sign-On feature set on 10ZiG PeakOS™ Linux Thin Clients and NOS™ Zero Clients. The update introduces Imprivata ProveID workflows and Direct Citrix API functionality.

Imprivata ProveID workflows:

This update enables virtual channel support between 10ZiG Thin or Zero Clients and VMware Horizon (VDI) and Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp. This added support provides popular features such as Remote Workstation Lock (F4) and Fade to Lock additions to workflows, affording secondary authentication and proof of identity. These features are often used in healthcare for workflows such as the signing of medical records and authorization of medication.

Direct Citrix API:

This enhancement provides a much faster authentication and connection time when used specifically with Citrix XenDesktop and Citrix XenApp. In addition, this provides direct communication between the Imprivata OneSign ProveID agent, installed on the 10ZiG Thin or Zero Client and Citrix StoreFront. The Citrix StoreFront can now be directly connected, either via the Citrix Receiver for Web or Citrix Services site (PNAgent). The Direct Citrix API provides a seamless user connection by automatically launching a specified application or desktop after login authentication.

Support for the Imprivata OneSign SSO solution allows healthcare providers instant access to their virtual desktops on any 10ZiG Thin or Zero Client with no-click access. This enables healthcare providers to spend less time with technology and more time with patients. By eliminating the need to repeatedly type usernames and passwords, Imprivata OneSign SSO allows healthcare providers to quickly and securely access clinical and administrative applications, which streamlines clinical workflows and drives Electronic Medical Record (EMR) adoption.

“This new and improved firmware which adds additional Imprivata functionality is another milestone in solidifying our integration with Imprivata. Our mutual customers can expect to see faster and more streamlined connection speeds with Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp. Additionally, expect to see improved functionality around Imprivata ProveID workflows, such as those used within healthcare for VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop - XenApp environments. We encourage IT consumers looking at secure virtual desktop access with Imprivata OneSign SSO to try the free demo program from 10ZiG,” says Kevin Greenway, Chief Technology Officer, 10ZiG Technology.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin and Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin and Zero Clients for Citrix HDX, VMware PCoIP & Blast Extreme and Microsoft environments. This is in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free no-obligation demo devices, a U.S. based Technical Support team, and provides their 10ZiG Manager console with cloud capabilities completely free with unlimited user licenses supported. Get your free evaluation device today, courtesy of 10ZiG.

About Imprivata Inc.

Imprivata, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information, securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. Imprivata has offices in North America, Europe and Australia.