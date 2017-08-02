Transducers USA Introduces New Tonelight™ Series Warning Indicators

Tonelight Series Audio/Visual Warning Indicators Tonelight annunciators emit both sound and flashing lights, which is especially desirable in environmental conditions with high levels of ambient noise.

All Tonelight units provide distinct audio/visual warnings with flashing LED lights and repetitive audio alerts. The sound and light alert signals can be emitted simultaneously or separately. In addition, Tonelight allows the audible alert signal to be delayed, allowing workers to have time to respond to visual alerts before the audible beeping begins.

This feature is ideally suited where excess noise is either undesirable or hard to detect. The Tonelight indicators are ideal for potentially serious events where both audio and visual warnings are needed. Typical applications for Tonelight include:



Alarms of all types

Low-voltage

Low-pressure

High-radiation

Tank Level

Cycle Status

Dangerous Condition

High-temperature

Liquid Detector

Transducers USA customers are finding the Tonelight warning indicators very helpful in many applications, such as:



On dashboards of RVs, off- and on-road highway and other vehicular equipment, providing warning when the contents of storage or collection tanks are either full or empty

Industrial machines and factory floor operations

Restaurant kitchens

Mobile and portable applications

Several Tonelight models are available with either plastic housings or stainless steel housings for use in harsh environments. These models are sealed and IP50 rated. Beepers emit at >80 dB. Lens color options include red, green, yellow, orange, blue and white. These warning indicators utilize standard 22mm panel mounting. The voltage operation for the series spans AC and DC: 6V, 12V, 24V, 48V and 110V. Another Tonelight model features a light and siren annunciator combination. Its standard lens color is red, and the siren operates at 110dB+3dB.

For more information on Tonelight Series, please visit: http://www.tusainc.com.

Free samples of Tonelight devices are available to editors upon request. Please contact Joe Sieracki at 847-956-1920.

About Transducers USA

Transducers USA produces quality audible signal devices at very competitive prices for Original Equipment Manufacturers. The company manufactures a comprehensive line of audio indicators and transducers in piezo and electro-mechanical varieties, including microphones, speakers, and ultrasonic components.

Products are manufactured in ISO-9000 and RoHS certified facilities in Asia. Transducers USA provides customer support and engineering assistance from their local headquarters in Elk Grove Village, IL. Over 1,300 production workers and 100 specialized audio engineers support Transducers USA.

In addition to hundreds of standard audible signal devices, custom products are also available at Transducers USA, based on either a customer’s design or one created by Transducers USA engineers. CAD drawings and tooling will be provided at no charge for qualified orders.

Distributors and sale representatives are utilized as a channel to market. Local contacts can be found on http://www.tusainc.com.