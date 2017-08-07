“We are very pleased the jury found in favor of iShow in our case against Lennar” said Paul Barnett, CEO of iShow.

iShow.com, Inc. won a $5.5 million-dollar jury verdict Monday against home building giant Lennar Corporation for willful trademark infringement on its “NextGen Home Experience®” Federal Trademark.

“We are very pleased the jury found in favor of iShow in our case against Lennar” said Paul Barnett, CEO of iShow. “It’s been 2 and a half years coming and several hundred thousand dollars spent on the legal process," added Barnett. The "NextGen Home Experience®" was registered as a Federal Trademark on February 19, 2008 and the company has continued to use the “NextGen Home” designation since 2003.

“Lennar filed for their 'NextGen' trademark in 2011 and we tried everything we could to come to an amicable understanding," stated Barnett, "And we are always open to further conversations now that our trademark has been upheld.”

iShow was represented by Mark Walters of Lowe Graham Jones PLLC located in Seattle, WA.

The Case is iShow.com, Inc. v. Lennar Corp. et al., case number 2:15-cv-01550, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington

Currently, there are three new NextGen Home Approved Communities planned in Palm Coast FL, Lansdale PA and Brant County, Ontario (Located near Toronto, Canada). Built “the NextGen Home Way,” these three unique communities are examples of how to “build the homes of tomorrow……...today” and will be featured on NextGen Home TV for Builders at http://www.NGHTV.com.

