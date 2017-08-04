Kyocera and DataBank Management "As a combined entity, we can accelerate our own growth as we collaborate on developing new ways to help our customers thrive.”

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc, one of the world’s leading document solutions companies, today announced the acquisition of DataBank IMX. This acquisition represents an extension of the successful alliance between KYOCERA and DataBank, formed in 2016. DataBank is the single largest North American reseller of Hyland OnBase, an award-winning global enterprise content management (ECM) solution platform.

For both firms, joining forces represents a significant leap forward in capabilities, bringing together an award-winning business process solutions provider and a global total document solutions provider. Together, they have the financial power to further their investment in the expansion of custom services and advanced document workflow scanning and printing solutions; offering customers a new level of consultative expertise in simplifying complex workflows, managing mission-critical information, and optimizing business performance. In addition, the direct integration of their collective offerings provide a true end-to-end total solutions approach; the net result is the ability to better serve their valued customers.

“Coming together with Kyocera is a tremendous opportunity for our existing and prospective customers,” said Chuck Bauer, CEO at DataBank. “The acquisition will enable us to offer innovative new solutions and services tailored to rapidly changing market needs.”

DataBank is the country’s premier provider of business process automation solutions, with offices across the United States. Since 1991, the company has helped organizations maximize productivity and reduce operational costs by streamlining document, data and workflow business processes. The new relationship with Kyocera will open new service opportunities for DataBank.

As a global leader in document imaging and workflow technology, Kyocera provides an extraordinary range of document imaging hardware, software solutions, and related services. The acquisition of DataBank builds on the company’s expertise in data beyond the document, further supporting its capabilities as a true Total Document Solutions (TDS) provider.

“DataBank has already proven to be an outstanding partner,” explained Yukio Ikeda, President and CEO of KYOCERA Document Solutions America. “We’ve confirmed that not only are we truly complementary partners on a product and service level, but also that we share the same passion and commitment to our customers. As a combined entity, we can accelerate our own growth as we collaborate on developing new ways to help our customers thrive.”

The business optimization products and solutions created by the acquisition are available to companies and organizations throughout North America. These services are offered through DataBank’s nationwide team of BPI specialists, through Kyocera’s national network of Authorized Resellers, as well as through Kyocera’s Direct Sales Organization, and its Enterprise, Strategic, & National Accounts Division.

ABOUT DATABANK

DataBank (http://www.DataBankIMX.com), simplifies your business processes to help you meet your organization’s objectives – reducing costs, saving time, and increasing productivity each step of the way. Our scalable offerings range from document scanning, data capture solutions, enterprise content management software, business process outsourcing, staff augmentation, and workflow design and implementation. These highly configurable, ‘a la carte’ solutions can be out-of-the-box for hassle-free deployment, customized to address unique business needs, or completely managed by our team of experts, allowing you to focus on your core business.

ABOUT KYOCERA DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC & KYOCERA DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS AMERICA

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is recognized worldwide for its broad portfolio of award-winning document imaging and workflow solutions. These advanced devices are renowned for unique, long-life imaging components that provide greater reliability, less waste and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Complementing Kyocera’s hardware portfolio is a full suite of versatile business applications software and professional consultative services. The synergy between Kyocera hardware and software unleashes the full potential within every deployment, enabling customers to transform document workflows into seamless processes that build efficient, productive workgroups.

KYOCERA Document Solutions America, Inc. (https://usa.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com), is the North, Central and South American headquarters located in Fairfield, N.J. They are a group company of KYOCERA Document Solutions, Inc.

ABOUT KYOCERA CORPORATION

KYOCERA Document Solutions, Inc., is a core company KYOCERA Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced ceramics and associated products, including information equipment, semiconductor packages and electronic components. A nearly $13 billion multi-national corporation (as of fiscal year ending on March 31, 2017), KYOCERA employs over 70,000 employees worldwide, within 235 group companies, including branch offices, distributors and manufacturing facilities.

Broad expertise across critical business entities allows KYOCERA Corporation to integrate the full range of processes within a given product line – from development and production to sales and logistics. The efficient utilization of resources generates group-wide synergies that yield products of superior performance, functionality and value.