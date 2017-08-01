Holocaust Historian Shares Untold Survivors’ Stories

According to a Jewish Holocaust victims group, approximately only 100,000 survivors, who lived through WWII, are still alive. Having taught a high school Holocaust course for nearly three decades, Henry Radoff has uncovered stories from the dwindling number of survivors. Based on a true story revealed to him, Radoff shares a fictionalized account of a couple determined to remain free in “Breaking Free: A Journey for Survival.”

“Breaking Free” follows the story of Jewish doctor, Herschel and his wife, Sophia as they flee Freiberg, Germany under seize by the Nazis. Determined not to become victims of the new occupation, the couple plans an escape to a refugee camp in the Swiss Alps. Led by an unknown guide, Herschel and Sophia face unexpected challenges and in their race to freedom are joined by fellow runaways.

“In 30 years of teaching a Holocaust class, I had the privilege of hearing survivors’ accounts, some of which had never been reported or shared,” Radoff said. “I felt the duty to research, write and share these powerful and hopeful stories so that they would never be lost.”

“Breaking Free: A Journey for Survival”

By Henry Radoff

ISBN: 9781480839144 (softcover), 9781480839151 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author

Henry Radoff is a practicing attorney in Houston, Texas, who relied on survivor stories while teaching a Holocaust course at Congregation Emanu El for 30 years. He has co-authored a movie script entitled “The Guide, a Holocaust story,” and the book, “Taking Chancey,” penned about his own dog. Henry and his wife, Marla, divide their time between homes in Houston, Texas, and Pensacola, Florida.

