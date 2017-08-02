The goal is to create a national network of merchants supporting our nation’s wounded heroes as they reconnect with civilian life.

Integrity Payment Systems’ fundraising program, Integrity’s Gift, is honored to announce a national partnership with Operation First Response, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide emergency financial assistance to our nation’s wounded and disabled veterans. Operation First Response has served over 17,000 veterans and their families with emergency financial support since 2004.

Operation First Response (OFR) strives to alleviate financial stress while wounded veterans seek the treatment they need. OFR is committed to helping our heroes with financial assistance as they navigate their way back into the civilian world.

“Every donation that OFR receives will help decrease the number of wounded warriors who take their lives every day because they feel unappreciated and unwanted. There is a ripple effect from the loss of every American hero and for their families and friends there is a tremendous heartache, a place at the table that will be forever empty. For a grateful nation there is abounding freedom and we must never forget the price that was paid for that freedom.” said Peggy Baker, President of Operation First Response

Integrity Payment Systems provides payment processing for businesses in all 50 states. Through Integrity’s Gift, businesses processing with Integrity can elect to participate in supporting Operation First Response at no cost. Integrity will match the businesses’ credit card processing rates and donate 35% of its own net revenue to Operation First Response, creating an ongoing source of income to support our veterans in need and their families.

“Integrity’s Gift has provided a totally new source of recurring revenue for our recipients, and we’re honored to serve those who have served our country by partnering with Operation First Response,” said Brandon Hurtado, Director of Integrity’s Gift. “Our mission is to provide OFR with the funding they need to impact the lives of veterans across the nation, but we can’t do it alone - we need business owners to partner with us so we can make a difference together.”

Integrity invites business owners to support Operation First Response through Integrity’s Gift. The goal is to create a national network of merchants supporting our nation’s wounded heroes as they reconnect with civilian life. As Peggy Baker notes, “Every business that changes their credit card processing to Integrity can give our veterans the appreciation and support that they need to recover and transition smoothly from the military world to the civilian world and walk down the path to a brighter future.”

About Operation First Response

Operation First Response (OFR) serves all branches of our nation’s wounded heroes/disabled veterans and their families with personal and financial needs. Services are provided from the onset of injury or illness through recovery and along their journey from military life to the civilian world. Financial aid varies as each case is based upon individual needs and could include assistance with rent, utilities, vehicle payments, groceries, clothing, and travel expenses.

Established in 2004, OFR has raised over $9 Million Dollars and has served over 17,000 wounded Heroes and their families.

About Integrity Payment Systems

Integrity Payment Systems is a leading provider of payment processing for businesses. Integrity provides its customers with a full range of payment options from credit and debit card acceptance, POS system support and integration, eCommerce solutions, gift cards and loyalty programs, as well as PCI compliance, risk management, security and fraud protection programs.

About Integrity’s Gift

Integrity’s Gift is a fundraising program sponsored by Integrity Payment Systems. Integrity’s Gift gives business owners an easy way to provide ongoing support to cause-based organizations. Integrity’s Gift honors our veterans and active-duty service members by creating awareness of and financial support for Operation First Response.

For more information or to sign up for Integrity’s Gift to support Operation First Response visit: http://www.integritysgift.com.