Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI), a leading global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Grant Whittle joined the company as a Senior Associate in its Dallas headquarters. Grant will work directly with Jarrett Dunaway, an 11-year Managing Director with MPI who has become one of the top site selection and call center corporate real estate advisors in the US.

“Grant’s demonstrated ability to advise Dallas based occupier clients in managing their commercial real estate will serve as a solid foundation to expand his reach to serve our growing roster of national clients,” said Mr. Dunaway.

Robert Shibuya, Chairman & CEO stated, “Grant’s strong work ethic, high-integrity, and professionalism make him an ideal fit with MPI’s culture.”

Prior to joining MPI, Mr. Whittle served as a Real Estate Associate for Holt Lunsford Commercial where he focused on representing industrial tenants. Prior to his real estate career, Mr. Whittle spent two and a half years in direct sales for a leading global manufacturer of medical devices. Furthermore, Mr. Whittle is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

About MPI:

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI) is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including portfolio management and lease administration, business intelligence consulting, research and site selection, location incentives practice, transaction advisors, and project management. Since 1986, MPI has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations across industries. MPI has recently performed transactions on behalf of clients in more than 1,400 markets worldwide including every state in the US and 12 other countries through its owned offices across North America and its strategic alliance partners. For more information on MPI, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

