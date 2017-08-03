Senseware’s IP Portfolio Grows To Seven Patents

“The commercial building market is being pushed to obsolescence at an alarming rate due to new government regulations and tenant demands. The industry is not satisfied with the status quo anymore,” said Serene Almomen, CEO, Senseware.

Senseware, Inc. (Senseware), an Internet of Things (IoT) company, announced today that Senseware has been awarded two additional patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. By rapidly growing their IP portfolio to seven total patents, Senseware has executed on their strategy of developing a strategic collection of IP assets central to the emergence of smart building technology in the commercial real-estate industry.

The patent for invention number 9,714,843 covers wireless nodes that can control the actuation of devices in a building. Control services are the key to comprehensive facility management. With this invention, building owners and operators can deploy a single wireless sensor network that delivers solutions across the key vertical markets of sensor data collection, building analytics, and building optimization.

The patent for invention number 9,714,843 covers systems and methods for adjusting the air quality level in interior work spaces based on sensor analytics. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring applications have grown in importance as studies conclusively show that poor air quality stifles worker productivity. With this invention, building owners and operators can monitor CO2 levels relative to target environmental profiles to assist workspace optimization and to promote tenant satisfaction.

“We have invested heavily in our IP from the beginning because we believed that building owners and operators had not exploited the vast, untapped data sets in their facilities. What has surprised us is how quickly the industry is changing,” she said.

Senseware’s low-cost, retrofit strategy of upgrading a building’s sensor infrastructure is focused on the Operational Technology (OT) revolution happening now. With a tightly integrated, full-stack solution, Senseware’s out-of-the-box installation process rescues buildings from inevitable obsolescence.

