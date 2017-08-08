CBT Nuggets Announces New Microsoft Teams Online Course

I love Microsoft products for the functionality they provide to the end user. Competing products can't come close to the functionality that Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams offer!

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new online video training course, Microsoft Teams.

This 12-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Simona Millham provides a practical overview of Microsoft’s chat-based collaboration hub. Microsoft Teams is a critical collaboration tool that enables Office 365 users and administrators with a whole new level of interaction, making the workplace more effective and efficient.

Millham’s new course is the perfect complement to Microsoft Office 365 courses and certification for administrators, or to Microsoft Office productivity courses for end users.

Millham walks learners through typical use cases for Microsoft Teams and answers some of the most common (and most challenging) questions so learners can get more out of Microsoft’s popular new product. Millham takes on topics including creating and working with Teams, channels and collaboration, private chats, working with wikis, bots, and much more.

"Pick the [Microsoft Teams] tools that best suit the way your organization works, and provide guidance to end users about which tool to use, and when," Millham said. "Although it's hard to put an actual monetary value on improvements in productivity, I think Microsoft Teams does a great job of bringing together all the functionality a group of people needs to work together effectively."

Millham brings nearly twenty years of experience to her teaching. Millham is a Microsoft Office Master and has been a CBT Nuggets trainer since 2015, providing learners with a deeper understanding of Microsoft products.

Microsoft Teams is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

About CBT Nuggets: CBT Nuggets provides on-demand IT training for individuals and teams that is available 24/7, from any device.