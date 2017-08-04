The Advance Financial Foundation donated $1,000 to the Gallatin Shalom Zone during the grand opening ceremony at the company's new location in Portland. Through the Advance Financial Foundation, we are able to provide extra support to those organizations working to make a difference in these regions.

Officials from the Portland Chamber of Commerce joined Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial on Friday, July 7 to cut the ribbon at the company’s newest store. To mark the occasion, the Advance Financial Foundation donated $1,000 to the Gallatin Shalom Zone.

“The communities surrounding all of our locations are extremely important to us,” said Shantrelle Johnson, VP of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “Through the Advance Financial Foundation, we are able to provide extra support to those organizations working to make a difference in these regions. The work of the Gallatin Shalom Zone has such a profound affect on the area, we are proud to contribute to their mission of love and healing.”

Started in 2014, the Advance Financial Foundation invests in the communities the company serves through support for local 501(c)3 organizations and community enrichment programs. The Foundation places a particular focus on enhancing education and health and wellness initiatives.

Advance Financial’s Portland store is located at 209 N. Broadway. It is open 24/7 and offers a range of financial services including prepaid cards, electronic wire services to anywhere in the world, check cashing, FLEX loans, free bill-payment services and free money orders.

About Advance Financial

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville, Tenn. The company currently operates more than 80 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 800 local representatives. By focusing on a wide variety of financial services – including wire transfer, bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans – they are committed to building long-lasting, strong relationships with every customer. Advance Financial recently earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth year in a row.