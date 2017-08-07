VMware’s vSphere virtualization environment is one of the dominant solutions when implementing in-house data centers. Any skills acquired or improved regarding vSphere will help technicians and engineers to better implement, support, and manage vSphere.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new online video training course, VMware vSphere 6.5 (VCP6.5-DCV).

This 74-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Keith Barker prepares learners to configure and maintain highly available and scalable virtual infrastructures using vSphere v6.5. With the use of hands-on virtual labs, learners can practice while they watch and learn about vCenter Server, high availability, fault tolerance, optimization, security, and more. This intermediate-level course also prepares learners for the VMware Certified Professional 6.5 – Data Center Virtualization certification.

"VMware’s vSphere virtualization environment is one of the dominant solutions when implementing in-house data centers," Barker said. "Any skills acquired or improved regarding vSphere will help technicians and engineers to better implement, support, and manage vSphere."

Barker brings nearly 30 years of experience to his teaching, which includes practical hands-on virtual labs that give IT pros the experience they need for real-world application and certification exam success. Barker holds a variety of IT industry certifications, including the rigorous Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching, as well as Cisco CCIE Security. Barker offers some valuable tips on how to be most effective in their studies.

“Watch at least three videos a week, and [complete] the hands-on labs that are associated with those videos,” Barker said. “Next, teach others about what you are learning. And never, ever let three consecutive days go by without doing some type of study, lab, or review regarding vSphere.”

VMware vSphere 6.5 (VCP6.5-DCV) is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

