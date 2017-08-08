RouteOne This rapidly growing eConracting solution is on its way to becoming the business standard for auto finance

RouteOne announces that Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) is now an eContracting certified loan origination system (LOS) with RouteOne. Finance sources utilizing either of ILT’s systems will now benefit from a streamlined eContracting implementation process.

Both DILLS™, ILT’s legacy system, and its recently released Allegro™ Lending Suite, are certified by RouteOne as loan origination systems that have fulfilled the requirements for the base eContracting functionality on the RouteOne system. Certification of an LOS helps ensure that the technical implementation, for finance source customers who choose eContracting, is a fast and easy process. RouteOne’s certification allows ILT to easily begin enabling eContracting functionality with RouteOne for its rapidly growing finance source base. Safe 1 Credit Union is one of the most recent finance sources to benefit from ILT’s certification.

RouteOne is the industry leader in eContracting, booking more than 7.5 million eContracts to date. RouteOne has over 6,200 active eContracting dealers and 36+ finance sources in its rapidly growing eContracting customer base.

“We’ve recently seen significant growth in eContracting utilization on a YOY basis,” stated Justin Oesterle, RouteOne’s Chief Executive Officer, “by ILT completing this certification, they are enabling their entire customer base to easily implement and benefit from eContracting. This rapidly growing eConracting solution is on its way to becoming the business standard for auto finance. ”

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer RouteOne’s eContracting service to the technical solutions available to our lender clients”, said Will McGregor, ILT’s President and CEO, “eContracting will enable our clients to take full advantage of our own digital documentation system, DigiDocs™, and to focus on their own processes while allowing Routeone to manage the dealer’s side of electronic documentation.”

Finance sources interested in eContracting should contact a RouteOne Finance Source Account Manager at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com/salesteam.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 140 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.

About ILT

Integrated Lending Technologies, LLC (http://www.iltech.us) provides innovative lending technology and consulting services to credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions. From small credit unions competing against national lenders for auto loans to large banks specializing in recreational equipment financing, ILT helps its clients succeed by giving each the right tools for its unique situation and business plan.