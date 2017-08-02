HotDocs to Demonstrate Its Newest Technologies at ILTACON

HotDocs’ document automation solutions are specifically designed to help law firms better service their clients.

This year, ILTACON will bring together more than 1,600 legal professionals from top law firms and enterprises worldwide. Exhibiting for the seventh consecutive year, HotDocs will demonstrate the latest developments in its leading document automation solution, which is designed to increase efficiency and productivity when generating legal documents, regardless of how complex.

Throughout the legal industry, technology has become more critical with each passing year. A Georgetown University Law Center and Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor 2016 Report stated, “What once was a seller’s market has now clearly become a buyer’s market, and the ramifications of that change are significant.”

Commenting on this report, Steve Spratt, COO at HotDocs stated, “When the buyers of legal services hold the power it puts pressure on law firms to achieve ever greater efficiencies and enhance productivity. HotDocs’ document automation solutions are specifically designed to help law firms better service their clients by facilitating efficient document production and freeing up attorney time to deal with other client matters.”

HotDocs will demonstrate its solutions to the legal community in attendance at the ILTACON conference. Delegates will see the ways HotDocs’ newest advances can help with document template management, user management, and simplified integrations with third-party applications like case management, document management, and e-signature technologies.

About HotDocs

HotDocs is the market leading provider of document automation software, with customers in 60 countries and a user-base, globally, that exceeds one million. Document automation, or document assembly, enables a vast reduction in time spent in the production of high volume, repeat documentation such as contracts, agreements, and other legal paperwork. Widely used within the legal, banking, insurance, public, and corporate sectors, HotDocs software helps to increase accuracy, reduce cost, eliminate risk, and improve efficiency in the generation of complex, or simple, repeat documentation. The software is available on-premise, on desktop or via the cloud and can operate in a standalone capacity or as part of a wider business process management system, such as workflow, document management, or case management system.

For more information about HotDocs, visit http://www.hotdocs.com or connect with HotDocs on its blog, and on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.