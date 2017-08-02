The Garden Group Announces Additional Investment in Mars Services

The Garden Group “Kevin has an entrepreneurial spirit that has led to his past success and should lead to his future success as well. I wish him the best.” - Josh Terry, President of The Garden Group

The Garden Group announced today that it has purchased additional interests in its affiliates, Mars Carpet Cleaning, LLC, Mars Resurfacing, LLC and Mars Housekeeping, LLC, from its former partner, Kevin Howard. After over five years at Mars, Kevin Howard has decided to sell his ownership in order to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors in different industries.

Kevin Howard stated, “Although I am no longer a partner at Mars, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that Josh Terry and The Garden Group provided me when I co-founded Mars Carpet Cleaning in 2011. Mars couldn’t have accomplished what it did without the start-up capital from The Garden Group and advice from Josh along the way. I wish them all the best.”

Josh Terry, President of The Garden Group stated, “Kevin has an entrepreneurial spirit that has led to his past success and should lead to his future success as well. I wish him the best.”

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies.

About The Garden Group: The Garden Group is a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, TX that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.