Simplifying the business of healthcare

Encompass Medical Partners is now Encompass Healthcare Data Solutions

Just call us “Encompass”. The healthcare industry has changed significantly over the last 4 years and so have we. Encompass has taken the lead in MACRA/MIPS management under the leadership of Dr. Emily Richardson, MD, our Chief Quality Officer. Our Credentialing & Enrollment, led by Jamie Amedee, CPCS has turned Payer Enrollment from a “hot potato” into a revenue capture tool for our clients. The emerging market of healthcare data and analytics, along with our proven track record in helping our clients utilize the “Big Data” that they collect in order to improve their practices inspired the creation of Encompass’ Data Science Department under Chief Data Scientist, Tim Annable, CMPE, MCSE.

We’ve built upon our foundational services of revenue cycle management, clinical quality management, IT services, provider services,benefits management, provider recruiting and practice financial analysis in order to simplify the business of healthcare for your clients. EHDS has updated our look, website, logo and more in order to better reflect our position as a thought leader within the healthcare business services marketplace.

Our look and brand may have changed. Our logo may have changed. However, we have remained firmly rooted in providing excellent client-centric services and proactive business insights to keep our clients focused on their patients.

We are Encompass Healthcare Data Solutions - but you can call us Encompass.