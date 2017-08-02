With an expanding base of clients, Visibility continues to elevate its focus on customer success.

We are proud to announce the hiring of Melissa Goolsby to take on the role of Client Success Manager. Melissa has joined the Visibility Software team and will be leading the Customer Support team focusing on customer happiness. She brings nearly a decade of Technical and Customer Support experience, and five years in management roles having worked for large enterprise companies as well as small start-ups. She is passionate about technology, people and building lasting relationships to ensure success.

Due to the immense growth that Visibility is experiencing it was vital to hire a solid customer-focused talent that strives for taking care of customer needs. "Our goal is to ensure that customers not only attain the highest level of support but to go beyond that and provide customers with a delightful experience to where they consider us as an extension of their IT staff. We feel very strongly that Melissa will help make this happen," says Christina Pomeroy, Visibility Software COO.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Visibility Software Team! Fortunate to be joining a team that prides itself on their Honest, Agile and Responsive service. My career has focused on customer satisfaction & success in the technology fields, and I look forward to continuing the practice of signature service while working with Visibility's customers," says Goolsby.

As Visibility continues its efforts to deepen its infrastructure, support practices, and expanding the functionality and integration capabilities of their Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking and Cyber Train Learning Management software solution, Melissa will be a major asset in contributing her knowledge, skills and abilities to grow the support team in parallel with the sustained company growth.

About Visibility Software

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes solve talent acquisition and talent development challenges. Our two primary flagship software solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management (LMS) help clients gain a competitive recruiting and training advantage over their competitors. We offer flexible solutions that can be deployed on-premise or cloud-based, and operate as a standalone solution or interface with Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage, Abila and several other leading HR and payroll systems. Our solutions eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on higher-value tasks that impact the bottom-line. For more information about Visibility Software visit http://visibilitysoftware.com/.