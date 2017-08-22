Cory Whitton Joins Anderson & Vreeland as Account Manager

Cory Whitton joins Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. as Account Manager in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Having an experienced, educated, and detail-driven project manager in the southeast is a winning combination. Cory’s technical skills on design-to-print projects are a resource that our customers are going to love.

The appointment of Cory Whitton as Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer of flexographic print technologies, equipment and consumables, is announced by Peter Spain, Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland Inc.

“Having an experienced, educated, and detail-driven project manager in the southeast is a winning combination,” said Spain. “Cory’s technical skills on design-to-print projects are a resource that our customers are going to love,” added Spain.

Whitton will offer technical sales and support to A&V customers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Cory Whitton is a graduate of Clemson University’s esteemed Graphic Communications program, where he acquired his BS and a sound understanding of Prepress, Imaging, Platemaking, Press, Finishing and Proofing.

Whitton has had the versatile experience that makes him perfect for the role. His sales and account management history in the packaging industry merged with the technical expertise of the flexo marketplace have prepared Cory for his new position and will make him an immediate asset to our customers in the southeast region.

Cory resides in Charlotte, NC.

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

