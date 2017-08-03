The Trade Group Wins EXHIBITOR Award for League of Legends Riftwalk

It was such an honor to be recognized by EXHIBITOR with this award. The Riftwalk was something Riot did as a tribute to their fans, so it’s a project we were delighted to help create.

EXHIBITOR Magazine recently recognized The Trade Group and game developer Riot Games with a Corporate Event Award for creating a one-of-a-kind interactive experience as a thank you to the fans of the popular video game League of Legends.

The Riftwalk experience, which was initially launched at PAX East in 2016, was so popular with League of Legend fans that Riot decided to take the Riftwalk on the road. The experience was featured at all five stops of the 2016 League of Legends World Championship Tour esports events, including Toronto, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

According to Miriam Wagliardo, Event and Exhibitor Services Manager at The Trade Group, “Our team really invested their hearts and souls into the Riftwalk experience, and it was so worth it, because it brought so much happiness to the League of Legends fans.”

The Trade Group handled every detail regarding production of the experience including conception, design, RFID integration, A/V and sound and lighting, as well as installation and dismantle. The immersive design provided plenty of flexibility to ensure the experience would fit well at a variety of different venues.

“Fans said they felt like they were actually walking through Summoner’s Rift. They also loved the fact that they could touch the displays and take multiple unique and personal photos throughout the experience,” Wagliardo says.

The experience featured opportunities for social media activations tied to RFID technology, a large, custom stage for supplemental esports activities, several “shareable” photo opportunities, fan artwork, six character statues created by celebrated artist Steve Wang, a merchandise store, sponsor tents and an adjacent VIP space – the Cospitality Room – where cosplayers who dress as popular League of Legends characters could relax, mingle, repair costumes, take photos and access dressing rooms.

To receive an EXHIBITOR Award for the Riftwalk experience meant a lot to Wagliardo and the team who brought the experience to life. As she explains, “It was such an honor to be recognized by EXHIBITOR with this award. The Riftwalk was something Riot did as a tribute to their fans, so it’s a project we were delighted to help create.”

