“Let the first annual AI games commence!” said Fabio Cardenas, President of Sundown AI.

Sundown AI announces its upcoming event: The AI Games. AI Games is an opportunity for Artificial Intelligent platforms from all over the world to compete and determine which has the best ability to exhibit intelligent behavior. This event will take place on September 21st, 2017 and will include the following panel sessions:

Competitor introductions and description of platforms

AI Revolutions and Disruptions

Overview of AI Games terms and rules

AI Tournament

Award Ceremony

Each competitor will be provided with a specific training set and database to prepare their system for battle. The competition will consist of two phases and results will be evaluated by judges based on specific metrics that will be displayed on the Competition Website.

AI Games features a unique challenge that combines Artificial Intelligence, automation, ease of use, accuracy, and evolution. The competition will last 2 weeks and culminate in a Final Tournament on Sept 21st, 2017 where winners and prizes will be announced. You can learn more about AI Games and register at https://www.sundown.ai/ai-games/

About Sundown AI: Sundown AI builds Artificial Intelligence applications that are powered by NLP, graph algorithms, and machine learning. They automate human repetitive tasks via existing business suites to help companies grow. Chloe, a self-learning AI system, provides companies with business solutions to reduce costs, boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction. Custom integrations are available via an API. Learn more at http://www.sundown.ai.