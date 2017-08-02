Sweety High’s young rising country star Tegan Marie is ending the summer with a huge splash and teaming up with Pepsi MidAmerica for the “Walmart Back To School Jam” tour this month. Crisscrossing the country with stops in Union City, TN; Paducah, KY; Poplar Bluff, MO; Cape Girardeau, MO; Marion, IL and Salem, IL (8/3-5), the talented 13-year old will debut several unreleased songs. She’ll also wow fans with her popular single “Lucky Me,” boot-stomping anthem “Roots” and fun covers that will have everyone dancing. Fans can also expect to hear Tegan's buzzed-about version of Florida Georgia Line’s #1 smash “H.O.L.Y.,” which received over 17 million Facebook views. Since her debut with Sweety High, the popular digital media company for Gen Z girls, Tegan has catapulted into the national spotlight with several high-profile media performances including ABC’s Good Morning America and PBS’ star-studded special Smokey Robinson: The Gershwin Prize.

“We’re so thrilled to team up with Sweety High and their young superstar Tegan Marie,” said Douglas Deaton, Director of Marketing, Pepsi MidAmerica. “Our customers and our core values – faith, family and country - align beautifully with Tegan. Once we met Tegan and her Sweety High family, and we were blown away by her big, breathtaking vocals, we just knew she was someone very special. Her generation is going to be taking over the world and Tegan is the perfect voice to make sure they’re drinking Pepsi while they do it!”



List of confirmed cities and dates on the upcoming “Walmart Back to School Jam” Tour:





August 3 @ 12pm – Walmart, 1601 West Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN

August 3 @ 5pm – Walmart, 5130 Hinkleville Rd., Paducah, KY

August 4 @ 12pm – Walmart, 333 South Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff, MO

August 4 @ 5pm – Walmart, 3439 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO

August 5 @ 11am – Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, 2400 Williamson County Pkwy., Marion, IL

August 5 @ 3pm – Walmart, 1870 West Main St., Salem, IL



This past spring, Tegan appeared at the popular country music festival Stagecoach and received rave reviews from the media and fans alike. Her set featured both originals and covers of Kelsea Ballerini, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers and The Band Perry. USA Today hailed, “[Tegan] Marie has the personality and the voice of a future star, and she definitely has the always hard-to-define ‘It.’” The Desert Sun included her in their 50 memorable moments simply stating, “Remember that name.” Currently, the budding songwriter has been writing with hitmaker Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) and is in the studio working on her debut album.



About Pepsi MidAmerica:

Pepsi MidAmerica (PMA), located in Marion, Illinois, has proudly distributed quality beverages throughout portions of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee since 1936. Under the leadership of three generations of the Crisp family, the company has grown into one of the largest privately-owned Pepsi Bottler in the United States. Today, PMA produces millions of products allowing every man, woman, and child in their territory to consume one of their products everyday. PMA products are available at Walmart, Kroger, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, CVS, independent retailers, schools, major event venues and vending machines across their 5 state region. In addition to providing numerous jobs, PMA supports the community through many philanthropic endeavors.



About Tegan Marie:

With a larger-than-life voice, 13-year-old Tegan Marie has been making waves in the Country music scene since the release of her catchy single, “Lucky Me,” last spring. A native of Flint, MI, the burgeoning singer-songwriter donates 100% of the proceeds from the track to children directly affected by the water crisis in her hometown. Continuing the momentum, she stunned listeners last summer with her beautiful rendition of Florida Georgia Line’s #1 smash hit “H.O.L.Y.,” which garnered 17 million plus views on Facebook and led to high-profile media looks including her national morning TV debut on ABC’s Good Morning America and US Weekly's “Buzzzz-o-Meter” feature. She also caught the attention of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team who invited her to perform the national anthem at their last home game prior to the Olympics. To date, Tegan has shared the stage with Country stars Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett, Cam and Chris Stapleton as well as honoring Smokey Robinson with a lively performance of “My Guy” as part of the PBS’ star-studded special Smokey Robinson: The Gershwin Prize. Discovered by the popular Gen Z girl platform Sweety High, Tegan first shared her videos on their site when she was only 7 years old. Her sweet, clean vocals and sensitive interpretations now have girls (and moms) across the nation clamoring for more. In their words, she is “your new obsession.”



For more information on Tegan Marie, visit http://www.teganmarie.com.



Reach out to her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



About Sweety High

http://www.sweetyhigh.com

Sweety High is an empowered destination for Gen Z females. As a vertically integrated media company consisting of a lifestyle site, content studio, SH Music and SH Insights, they employ data, premium content, talent and audiences to create and distribute the cultural conversation. Working across entertainment, fashion, beauty, food, sports and DIY, they’ve enjoyed partnerships with Disney, NBCU, America’s Got Talent, Macy’s, Sony, Warner Brothers and Live Nation among many others.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jensen Sussman and Montine Felso, Sweet Talk Publicity

615.320.9616 / Jensen(at)sweettalkpr.com / mfelso(at)sweettalkpr.com

Adrianne Ho, Dotted Line Communications

adrianne(at)dottedlinecomm.com