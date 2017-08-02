Melissa Darden, Chairman-elect, takes oath of office at Chitimacha Tribal Court on August 1. Darden is the first female elected Chairman of the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana. “I am committed to serving the Tribe and all of its members through educated and informed decisions,” Darden stated.

The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana announced today that the first female Chairman, Melissa Darden, has been sworn in. Darden took her oath of office on August 1, 2017 at Chitimacha Tribal Court and will serve a two-year term. As Chairman, Darden will be responsible for all governmental operations and several tribal enterprises, including Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

Darden began working for Cypress Bayou Casino in 1994 as a table games dealer. Cypress Bayou had been open for just one year and was the first land-based casino in Louisiana. She held additional roles within the casino such as a manager on duty in 2007 and senior database analyst in 2012. After the recent renovations were completed at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, Darden was named retail manager of Bizzute’s Gift Shop. She will step down from her current position to assume the Chairmanship.

“I will effectively integrate tribal efforts, balance priorities, and ensure the best possible application of resources to ensure the continued success of our people,” said Darden.

Darden holds an associate degree in general studies from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Bachelor of Science in business management. She has served as a committee member on the Chitimacha Scholarship Committee for 19 years, worked as a lay advocate through Chitimacha Tribal Court for 17 years, and served on many other boards and committees. Darden is also a Chitimacha basket weaver.

The council consists of three officers: Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary-Treasurer, and two at-large Councilmen. Tribal Council officers and Councilmen serve a two-year opposite staggered term. For more information about the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, visit online at Chitimacha.gov.