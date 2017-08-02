Share on Purpose Adds Three New Engagement Coordinators to the Team They all showed great potential during the Apprenticeship and we look forward to seeing where their career at Share will take them.

The Share On Purpose portfolio continues to expand its team with the addition of three new Engagement Coordinators. Share On Purpose invests in and manages multiple purpose-drive companies, including, Promote On Purpose, IGNITE On Purpose, Succeed On Purpose and Talent On Purpose.

Tanasia Newman joined the team as a full time member effective June 16, 2017. This is her first job since her recent graduation from the University of Arizona in May of this year. While in school, she held a position as an Administrative Assistant, as well as two internships focused on Public Relations and Marketing.

Spenser Lewis became a full time employee on July 1, 2017. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor’s in Journalism/Public Relations in 2012. She then went on to work as a Communications Specialist, followed by a position as a Sales Operations Manager. She is joining the team after relocating from Tennessee to Texas.

Dakota Parks will be joining the Share On Purpose team as a full time employee effective August 1, 2017. She is currently enrolled at the University of North Texas where she is working to complete her degree in Advertising. Her previous experience includes working her way up from a Crew Member to an Operations Manager in the restaurant industry.

All three employees are joining the Share On Purpose team after completing an Apprenticeship. The Apprenticeship consists of a trial project that takes approximately 4-5 hours of work per week. The goal of the Apprenticeship is to assess a mutual, long term fit.

Terri Maxwell, CEO of Share On Purpose, said, “We are thrilled to have such strong additions to our team. They all showed great potential during the Apprenticeship and we look forward to seeing where their career at Share will take them.”

About Share On Purpose

Founded in 2009 by Terri Maxwell, Share on Purpose™ is a community built on meaningful pursuits and profitable ventures. It is a purpose-driven holding company that invests in and manages a portfolio of brands that are changing the way business is done. Launched companies include Succeed On Purpose, Promote On Purpose, IGNITE On Purpose and Talent On Purpose. They actively pursue purposeful brands and talented people who are passionate about meaningful success.