Airelle® Skincare Announces Natural Skincare Breakthrough

A study published today in the Journal of Drugs and Dermatology highlights the efficacy of AIRELLE® Skincare products formulated with BERRIMATRIX® in protecting collagen breakdown from Infrared Radiation.

This study finds that the main ingredient in all of Airelle® Skincare’s products, Berrimatrix, can protect from Infrared-A damage on skin cells. Infrared-A (IRA) from natural sunlight contributes to photoaging which causes wrinkles. This study has found that the topical application of applying Berrimatrix found in Airelle® Skincare products can protect the skin against IRA, and help prevent wrinkles from forming.

“I believe that being proactive and protecting the collagen is the key to maintaining healthy, vibrant, youthful-looking skin,” says Kasey Drapeau-D’Amato, MPAP, Co-Founder of Airelle® Skin. “Environmental damage is a leading cause of skin damage and collagen breakdown. If we can develop a product line that protects collagen, and is all natural, we can revolutionize the way the world thinks about skincare.”

The Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD) is one of the most well respected, renowned publications in the dermatology industry. Over 14,500 US-based dermatologists, residents, fellows, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners in dermatology seek this magazine for the most accurate, up to date science and information. Airelle’s® research study titled, “Effect of a blueberry-derived antioxidant matrix on Infrared-A induced gene expression in human dermal fibroblasts” was released in the journal on August 1st.



Airelle® Skincare, LLC is a company that produces high quality natural anti-aging skin care. The Airelle® photoprotective philosophy of skin care is a result of innovative ideas from its two founders; a television First A.D. and his wife, an aesthetic dermatology PA. The two collaborated with leading dermatologists from around the world to develop a modern product line that helps slow the aging process through unique photo protective science.

